Suspicious Package Leads to Arrest

On June 24, 2019, at approximately 1:30PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the United State Postal Inspection Service with the delivery of a suspicious package to the 2500 grid of Martha Lane in rural Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, approximately one and a half pounds (1 ½ lbs) of marijuana was seized. William Carlberg, 52 of Mount Pleasant, was subsequently charged with Possession of Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony).