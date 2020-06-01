Susan Steward

Susan Steward, 63, of New London, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence.

Per Susan’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.

On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Susan Steward was born March 17, 1957 in Iowa City, IA. She was the daughter of Carroll Clark and Opan Irene (McGraw) Steward.

Susan held several positions in her working career in the fields of construction, factory work and nursing home aide. She lived in Quincy, IL for several years working for Michaelman Steel. She also did seasonal work as a corn sorter for area seed companies. Her favorite jobs were involved with product delivery, as she loved to go for drives. Drives in the car were not only her favorite occupation, she loved them as well as her favorite pastime. She rode horses in her earlier years. Later on, she enjoyed reading and word puzzles.

Those thankful for sharing in Susan’s life include her siblings – Gary Steward of Mt. Pleasant, Ronnie Steward of Mediapolis, Charlotte Vigue of Mt. Pleasant, Carol Keck of New London, Connie (Francis) Palmer of Atalissa and Nancie Steward of New London, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Her parents, a brother, Merle Steward, 3 sisters – Sandy and Anna Mae Steward and Sharon Vaughn and a sister in infancy precede Susan in death.