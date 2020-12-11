Susan Ilene Schellenberg

Susan Ilene Schellenberg, 62, of New London, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home. She was born February 6, 1958 in Davenport to Gerald and Sharon Pruden Kundert. On October 12, 2008, she married Phillip Schellenberg in Oraville, Illinois.

She enjoyed gardening, decorating, antiquing and going to garage sales.

Susie loved all animals; her favorite pet was her dog Eddie. She was a very outgoing person and was loved by everyone that met her. If anyone needed any help, she was a wonderful caregiver.

Survivors include her husband Phillip of New London; mother Sharon Pruden of Davenport; father Gerald Kundert of LeClaire; and siblings, Shirley, Roger, Jimmy and John. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Chris.

There will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, cards or other memorials, her husband asks that all be forwarded to a local animal shelter in her name. She would love that she was able to help the animals further.

