Supervisors Meeting Agendas…Monday & Tuesday

AGENDA

October 7, 2019

10:00 Board Attending Jail Progress Meeting At New LEC

October 8, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Open and award Snow Removal Bids

for County Parking Lots

9:15 Approve Resolution for Tanning Bed Inspection Fees

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates