Supervisors Meeting Agendas

Supervisors Meeting AgendasWritten by Theresa Rose on March 16, 2020
AGENDA
March 17, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
9:30 2nd Reading of Amendment to Onsite Waste Water
Treatment and Disposal Systems and Approval
10:00 Second Public Hearing of Henry County Budget FY21
Appropriation Resolution for FY21 Budget
Approve Wage Increases for FY21
10:15 Approve FY21 IGHCP Employee Health Premiums
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
10:30 Shelley Van Dorin, Public Health regarding COVID-19
March 18, 2020
2:00 EMS Meeting with Hospital