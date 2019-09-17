Supervisors Asked to Re-Consider County ATV/UTV Ordinance

All the seats were taken for Tuesday’s Henry County Supervisors meetings. There were even a couple folks standing in the hall way. Close to 20 people attended most requesting the board re-consider a recent decision to not establish a county ordinance for operation of ATV/UTVs on county roads. Henry County currently goes by the State of Iowa ordinance but there are residents who would like to ride on the secondary roads for recreation or transportation purposes. The State law allows the vehicles use for farm or work purposes. Those in attendance claim the county is missing an opportunity to promote recreation and tourism resulting in loss of income and possibly discouraging people from moving to Henry County. Supporters of a county ordinance also claimed operation on the secondary roads is no more unsafe than bikes or motorcycles. Tim Liechty was the only resident present who said he supported the supervisors decision. He acknowledged those in attendance were the responsible operators but expressed concern about those who are not. Supervisor Greg Moeller abstained from the previous vote stating he is not sold one way or the other that Henry County should establish it’s own ordinance. He did agree with Supervisor Gary See that the State of Iowa should really step up allowing the use on roads and setting the regulations since over half the counties already have their own. See and Supervisors Marc Lindeen were swayed in their decision to stick with the current state rules by a panel discussion at a recent state training for county officials. Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee urged the Supervisors to re-consider saying it would make his deputies job much easier if they had specific county regulations that could be enforced.