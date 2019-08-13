Supervisors Approve Procurement, Fraud Reporting and Conflict of Interest Policies

Federal disaster recovery funds are becoming more difficult to apply for due to fraud. In the past Iowa counties did not need written policies for procurement, fraud reporting or for governing conflict of interest. All that was necessary was a statement that the county follows state policy. Now there must be specific written policies in order to apply for FEMA financial assistance. Tuesday the Henry County Board of Supervisors approved these policies because departments like the Road Department and the Conservation Department now need them as well as written office procedures. In fact, both are in the process of applying for FEMA help following spring flooding.