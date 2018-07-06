Sunrise Terrace to host Veterans Presentation

Attention military veterans: You have given a part of your life—of yourself—in the service of our country. You have taken the disruption in stride, and have not asked much in return, just to be left alone and allowed to make a life for yourself and your family.

Besides your pay, you are entitled to federal and state benefits in return for your service, but because both the benefits and your circumstances are constantly changing, you may not be aware of what benefits are available. The way to stay up to date is to visit with your Veterans Service Officer. VSOs are trained to know the benefits forward and backward and to help you obtain all the benefits to which you are entitled. VSO services are free of charge to you.

Sunrise Terrace is pleased to host Henry County’s VSO, Roger Pittsenbarger for a presentation on benefits and the services his office provides. Pittsenbarger is a veteran himself, so he is qualified to see things from your side. He will be present Tuesday, July 10 at 1:30 PM. All veterans and family members with any question on benefits are welcome to hear the presentation and pursue the right answer for your situation.

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located at 706 West Central Avenue in Winfield. There is no obligation and nothing to buy. So that we can arrange for seating, materials, and refreshments, please call 319-257-3303 if you are able to be present.