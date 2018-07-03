Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Earns 2018 Silver National Quality Award

Winfield, Iowa–Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has been recognized as a 2018 Silver –Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.

“Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is committed to implementing processes that better the lives of those we serve,” said Peggy Beaty, Administrator of Sunrise Terrace. “We are proud to receive the Silver award and look forward to continuing our efforts to improve quality of care.”

Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes.

“This year’s Silver award recipients are positioned well to accomplish even better outcomes as they progress in their quality journey,” said Alana Wolfe, Chair of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers. “I commend Sunrise Terrace on this outstanding achievement.”

As a 2018 recipient of the Silver award, Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold –Excellence in Quality Award.

The awards will be presented to honorees during AHCA/NCAL’s 69th Annual Convention & Expo in San Diego, California, October 7-10, 2018.