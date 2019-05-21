Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recognized

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recognized for Healthcare Quality by

National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been named to the Iowa National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll to recognize its performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures. Nursing homes on Nursing Home Quality Collaborative Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score of six or less, which has aligned with the top 10 percent of nursing homes in the U.S.

“Nursing homes on the Iowa National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality,” said Deanna Curry, Telligen Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) quality improvement manager. “We applaud the hard work of Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and its commitment to its residents and staff to provide excellent long term care.”

The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC) led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIOs, launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States.