Sunday Storm Brief But A Little Rough

The severe thunderstorm that blew through Southeast Iowa Sunday morning brought wind and rain. The Mount Pleasant area not reporting hail but there were numerous branches and even a few trees brought down. A large tree in front of the Harlan-Lincoln House on the IW campus came down on the structures porch. It sounds like Henry Couty Road crews were out clearing trees from the roadway, at least south of Mount Pleasant. The KILJ rain gauge over flowed indicating just over two inches of rain that fell in just over an hour.