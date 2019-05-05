SUNDAY MAY 5TH SPORTS

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s softball team looked to bounce back in their second game of the SLIAC Conference Tournament Saturday, the Tigers fell just short, as Spalding emerged 6-4 winners in extra innings. Emmy Rodriguez went 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. McKena Woolery went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Alex Eyman went 1 for 5 with one run and an RBI. Kayla Ford went 1 for 3, scoring one run. Morgan Christner pitched 7.2 innings, giving up six runs and striking out four. The Tigers end the season with a 26-11 record overall and a 13-7 record in the SLIAC.