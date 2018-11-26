Sunday Blizzard

7 inches of snow recorded at the KILJ Studios from the winter storm that began just after noon Sunday starting with sleet and turn to all snow with blizzard conditions by mid afternoon. This created hazardous driving conditions due to road conditions and poor visibility in Henry County and around Southeast Iowa into the late evening hours. Henry County law enforcement responded to over 40 disabled vehicle reports between 3 pm and midnight. The storm also caused schools in the KILJ listening area to cancel classes for Monday.