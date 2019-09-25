Summary of Utilities’ Audit Report

CPA Associates PC, Certified Public Accountants released the annual audit report on the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities. CPA Associates PC reported that the Utilities had operating revenues of $11,074,674 and non-operating revenues of $96,757 for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Utilities’ operating expenses, including depreciation, totaled $9,753,440, a 1.3% increase from prior year, and included $6,131,149 for power, pumping and treatment plant, $1,905,924 for transmission and distribution and $1,716,367 for general and administrative.

Audit findings:

CPA Associates PC reported 3 findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. The findings address issues such as a questionable disbursement, related party transactions and closed session documentation in board meeting minutes. CPA Associates PC provided the Utilities with recommendations to address each of the findings.

The Utility Board has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Utilities’ operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsibility care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of this report is available for review in the Office of the Auditor of State and the Mount Pleasant Utilities’ office in Mount Pleasant.