Stuff the Truck for Habitat for Humanity

Henry County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fairfield for a Stuff the Truck event October 5 from 10 am to 2 pm in the E3 Center parking lot, 1400 E. Washington Street, Mt. Pleasant. This is a great way to get rid of those items you have laying around the house or garage and….HCHH will receive a portion of the price of all the donated items when they are sold at the ReStore. All proceeds raised will be used to build affordable homes in Henry County. Here is a list of items that are acceptable:

appliances, building materials, bathroom cabinets, doors and windows, gardening tools, household furniture, office furniture, outdoor furniture, paint and supplies, sinks, toilets, tiles, carpets and rugs.

Items not accepted:

broken items, electronics and tvs, empty paint containers, florescent ceiling lights, mattresses and bedding and single pane windows.