Students of Character

Congratulations to the Mount Pleasant High School 2021 January/February Students of Character! DYLON HAGANS AND CELSEY FRENCH! Both of these students have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work! #GoPanthers #PantherProud

ADDITIONAL NOMINEES:

Jack Schimmelpfennig

Kali Barnett

Kaden Fisk

Abby Blint

Macy Krum

Tyson Sysouchanh

Gavin Cloke

Nehemias Pacheco

David Nguyen

Mason Mills

Kalyssa Longhurst

Jack Johnson

Avery Sutter

Kylie Walderbach

Jordan Crooks

Jayden Cruz

Saffire Emory

Congratulations to all.