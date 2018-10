Students of Character

Congratulations to Payton Lovan and Melody Miller of Mount Pleasant High School. These two students were honored today for being selected as the August/September Students of Character. Both were nominated by MPCHS staff members for exhibiting the Pillars of Character, including Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. Please join us in congratulating Payton and Melody for this well deserved honor!