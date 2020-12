Students of Character

Congratulations to the Mount Pleasant High School 2020 November/December Students of Character! JACOB FRY AND OWEN VANSICKEL! Both of these students have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work! #GoPanthers #PantherProud