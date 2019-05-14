Student Charged After Bringing Gun to School

Earlier today, the Washington Community School District received information that a student may have brought a gun to school. The District immediately followed up on this information, contacted law enforcement, and took measures along with law enforcement based on the information it received. As a result of the investigation conducted by the District and law enforcement, it was determined that a student was in possession of a gun

on school grounds. Appropriate action was taken by the District and law enforcement to address the situation and the student. At no time was there a threat to the safety of students or staff members. The District is continuing to work with law enforcement regarding this situation. The student is in custody and charges of possession of stolen property and carrying a weapon has been filed. The Washington Police Department and Washington CSD have no further comments at this time.