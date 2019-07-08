Stuart Lee Swanson

Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome and formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from his injuries after a motorcycle accident.

The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1300 West Saunders Street in Mt. Pleasant. On the following Saturday, July 20, 2019, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home at 401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.