Stuart Lee SwansonWritten by Theresa Rose on July 8, 2019
Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome and formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from his injuries after a motorcycle accident.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1300 West Saunders Street in Mt. Pleasant. On the following Saturday, July 20, 2019, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home at 401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, Nebraska.
