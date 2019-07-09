Stuart Lee Swanson (change in times)Written by Theresa Rose on July 9, 2019
Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome and formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from his injuries after a motorcycle accident.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1300 West Saunders Street in Mt. Pleasant.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.