Street Project Update

The Mt. Pleasant Jay Street Sewer Project is now complete except for a few punch list items and seeding. The fall seeding period will start August 10th. East Madison Street North Jay St. and Hamlin Street are all open to traffic. The road closed signs are still setting around until the traffic control company picks them up. They are staggered so that you can pass between them. The city and crews appreciate your patience during this large sewer and street reconstruction project. Special thanks to Alliant Energy, Mt Pleasant Municipal Utilities and any other Utilities that worked on making the improvements possible. Kinney & Sons will continue grading, working on drainage piping, gabion basket placement and subbase placement in the coming week. All work will stay between Corry Ct. and Yocum Lane in the coming week. Kinney & Sons will continue working on installing drainage pipes and structures on North Main Monday July 22nd to Friday July 26th between Monroe & Madison.