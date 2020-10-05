Stolen Vehicle Leads to Multiple Charges

On October 4, 2020, at approximately 11:23PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the 500 Block of South Locust Street, Winfield; that a vehicle had been driven away without the owner’s consent.

During investigation, and while searching for the vehicle, deputies located said vehicle (Green, 2005, Dodge Grand Caravan) occupied and running at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Winfield Avenue, near the Pilot Truck Stop. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on said vehicle, but the driver fled from the scene. A short pursuit ensued southbound on Grand Avenue. The vehicle stopped, after nearly losing control, near the intersection of Mapleleaf Drive and Grand Avenue.

After the vehicle was stopped, the driver was placed into custody. The driver was identified as a 13 year old subject. The subject was transported to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and was later released to a guardian.

As a result of this investigation, the juvenile was charged with Eluding – Speed Over 25 Limit (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Operating Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving, Failing to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Speeding (21 or Over), Failing to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License, and Failing to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

Both the Winfield Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with this incident.