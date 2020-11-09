Steven Williams

Steven Williams, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Steven was born April 15, 1944, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Lillian (Ramsey) Williams. He worked for Case Company in Receiving. He married Karen Coontz on June 14, 1963, they later divorced. He married Shirley Terry on December 5, 1985. Steven was a member of Faith Christian Outreach Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially riding motorcycles.

Steven is survived by his wife, Shirley Williams of Mt. Pleasant, 5 children, Jeff (Laura) Williams of Wapello, Tim (Elizabeth “Liz”) Williams of Mt. Pleasant, Connie Reynolds of Burlington, Chris (Joyce) Williams of Mt. Pleasant, Trisha (Jesse) Gerst of Sperry; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Lila Ratcliff.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Faith Christian Outreach Church in Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended. A memorial fund has been established for Faith Christian Outreach Church. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Home Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com