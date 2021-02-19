State Wrestling: Day 2 Updates

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Follow along here and on FM 105.5 for updates from the 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Action begins today in Class 1A.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Class 1A and Class 3A, Quarterfinals | 9:00 a.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals, Class 1A Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A and Class 3A, Semifinals | 7:30 p.m.

1A:

120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. Kellen Smith (West Hancock)

132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Gable Porter (Underwood)

145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic)

152 – Josh Glendening (New London) vs. Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic)

195 Consolations – Currey Jacobs (New London) vs. Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) or Matthew Francis (West Hancock)

2A:

113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tucker Stangel (Osage)

120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) vs. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg)

152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) vs. Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk)

160 Consolations – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) vs. Gabriel Christensen (Ballard) or Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)

170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) vs. Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)

285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) vs. Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon)