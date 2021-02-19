State Wrestling: Day 2 Updates

State Wrestling: Day 2 UpdatesWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 19, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Des Moines — Follow along here and on FM 105.5 for updates from the 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.
Action begins today in Class 1A.
Here’s the full schedule of events:
Class 1A and Class 3A, Quarterfinals | 9:00 a.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinals, Class 1A Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A and Class 3A, Semifinals | 7:30 p.m.
1A:
120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. Kellen Smith (West Hancock)
132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Gable Porter (Underwood)
145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic)
152 – Josh Glendening (New London) vs. Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic)
195 Consolations – Currey Jacobs (New London) vs. Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) or Matthew Francis (West Hancock)
2A:
113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tucker Stangel (Osage)
120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) vs. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg)
152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) vs. Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk)
160 Consolations – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) vs. Gabriel Christensen (Ballard) or Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)
170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) vs. Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock)
285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) vs. Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon)