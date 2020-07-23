State Launches #StepUpMaskUpIA

The Iowa Department of Public Health, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, is asking the public to #StepUpMaskUpIA.

This new outreach campaign encourages Iowans to follow important public health mitigation measures such as wearing a cloth face covering when in public.

“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Gov. Reynolds told Iowans in a recent video address and Tweet. “Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa!

“Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

For more information on cloth face coverings including how to make them, how to wear them appropriately, and how to care for them, as well as outreach materials including #StepUpMaskUpIA resources, please visit: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Public