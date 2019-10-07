Star Manufacturing Nominations

Written by Theresa Rose on October 7, 2019

MANUFACTURING LUNCHEON
The Mount Pleasant Chamber’sManufacturing Week was a success. The Star Manufacturing nominations were announced at this year’s luncheon. Congratulations to this year’s nominations listed below!

 

Production Category

·     PVC Team, Continental

·     Bryant Frank, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Jake Anderson, Hearth & Hone Technologies

·     Tim Johnson, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Jolene Beauchamp, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Morgan Hotop, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Penny Swanson, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Fa Phosy, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Jim Thompson, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Clinton Simmons, Innovairre

·     Kevin Nickell, Innovairre

·     Linda Ward, Innovairre

·     Cody Timmerman, Lomont Molding LLC

·     Tauris Morrow, West Liberty Foods

·     Ishmael Sosa, West Liberty Foods

·     Danny Wohlleber & Vince Copeland, West Liberty Foods

 

Customer Service Category

·     Scott Dillon, CECO Building Systems

·     Ruth Gomes, Innovairre

·     Cassie James, Innovairre

·     Charla Steele, Innovairre

·     Linda Wilson, Innovairre

·     Liz Gibb, Innovairre

·     Deb Heitmeier, Lomont Molding, LLC
Manager Category

·     Roman Castro, Continental

·     Jason Zotz, Continental

·     Glenn Siegman, Innovairre

·     Justin Burgus, Innovairre

·     Andrea Malone, Innovairre

·     Candice Becker, Innovairre

·     Dixie Crane, Innovairre

·     Jesse Aynes, Innovairre

·     Argelia Koller, Jabil Packaging Solutions

·     Kevin Janecek, Lomont Molding LLC

·     Matt Lowery & Doug Bass, Lomont Molding, LLC

 

Plant Manager Category

·     Galen Thomson, American Waterjet Cutting, LLC

·     Scott Schroer, CECO Building Systems

·     Richard Reisdorf, Continental

·     Stacie Baccam, Fratco

·     Thomas Wendstrand, Hawkeye Steel Products, Inc

·     John Clark, Hearth & Home Technologies

·     Jim Smith, Inhance Technologies

·     Scott Slater, Innovairre

·     Larry Todey, Jabil Packaging Solutions

·     Jason Bender, Lomont Molding LLC

·     Andy Smith, MD Orthopaedics

·     Peter Fejfer, MM Composite, Inc

·     Jeff Moehle, MPC Enterprises, Inc

·     Matt Mowery, NCI Building Systems

·     Lori White, Staats Awards

·     Michael Patten, Walmart Distribution Center

·     Mark Eads, West Liberty Foods