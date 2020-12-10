Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON – Three correctional officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary earlier today.

The three officers were attempting to escort an inmate to the infirmary for medical attention when the inmate unexpectedly began attacking the officers with closed-fist strikes. While the three officers were attempting to restrain the inmate, another officer in the unit called for additional assistance and used O.C. spray to assist in gaining control of the inmate, and resolved the incident.

The three officers were taken by department vehicle to receive treatment at the local hospital. They have since been treated and released. The inmate was found to have not suffered any major injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

