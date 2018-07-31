Staff Assault: Iowa Medical Classification Center

(CORALVILLE) – A staff member was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville, IA at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018.

A team of three correctional officers were attempting to restrain a violent inmate in one of the facility’s mental health units. As the inmate and officers were struggling on the ground, the inmate struck one of the officers on the head multiple times using a closed fist. Additional officers arrived to assist in restraining the inmate, and incident was resolved.

The inmate and staff that were involved in the incident were evaluated by the facility’s medical staff, and none were found to have sustained major injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

###