Stabbing Incident Under Investigation

On June 18, 2020, at approximately 9:45PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified that there was a subject at the Henry County Health Center which was involved in an altercation involving a stabbing that was found to have occurred in the 2300 grid of Graham Avenue, rural Mount Pleasant, IA.

The incident is under investigation and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact us at 319-385-2712 or via the text-a-tip line at 319-931-3667.