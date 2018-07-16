SPORTSCAST JULY 16, 2018

New London plays today in the girl’s State Softball Tournament and will go into the tourney with a record of 20-9 and the #7 seed, their 1st round opponent at 1 pm today will be the #2 seeded Akron-Westfield team that has a 26-4 record and are currently on an 8 game winning streak. This is not the 1st meeting of these two schools in the State Tournament, in the 2013 championship game Akron-Westfield recovered from a 4-0 deficit to edge the Tigers 5-4. The Westerners are from Plymouth County in far western Iowa and compete in the War Eagle Conference that they finished in a three way tie for the championship with a 10-1 record along with South O’Brien and Hawarden West Sioux. Akron has four batters hitting over .400, senior Danika Smith leads the team with 7 doubles and 5 homeruns. An 8th grader leads their pitching staff Natalie Nielson has a 17-2 record and an ERA of 1.35. She has pitched 98 innings and has struck out 132 batters while walking just 24. The Westerners have reached the state tournament 14 times in the past 16 seasons, winning six crowns.

It has been announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association that Tiger head softball coach Duane Blint has been named the Southeast District softball coach of the year.

Mt. Pleasant High School opened and closed their District baseball tournament trail at Solon Friday night losing to Clear Creek-Amana 14-3. The Clippers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning and then blew the game open in the top of the 2nd when they batted 14 people and scored 9 runs off 6 hits, 3 walks and 2 errors. The Panthers scattered 6 hits through the 5 innings, scored 1 run in the 4th and 2 in the 5th. Cooper Huckabone had a single and two run homer, Chase Lamm and Colby Potts hit doubles, Bryce Anderson had a double and single. Jordon Magnani suffered the loss on the mound, relief help came from Bryce Anderson and Jaxon Hoyle. MPHS ends the year with 19 wins and 13 losses.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT SEMI-FINAL (RAIN PP THEM TO SATURDAY)

IOWA CITY LIBERTY 3 WASHINGTON 1 (8 INNINGS)

FAIRFIELD 12 FT. MADISON 0

DISTRICT FINALS TONIGHT @ 7 PM

I.C. LIBERTY VS FAIRFIELD @ FAIRFIELD

CLEAR CREEK-AMANA VS SOLON @ SOLON

WINNERS PLAY @ SOLON @ 7 PM WEDNESDAY IN THE SUBSTATE FINAL

CLASS 1A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS SATURDAY:

IMS 6 BURLINGTON NOTRE DAME 5

LISBON 8 HLV 1

LISBON VS IMS @ WASHINGTON TOMORROW NIGHT @ 7 PM IN THE SUBSTATE FINAL

CLASS 2A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS:

CENTRAL LEE 3 MEDIAPOLIS 1

IOWA CITY REGINA 4 EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG 1

REGINA VS CENTRAL LEE @ FAIRFIELD TOMORROW NIGHT @ 7 PM IN THE SUBSTATE FINAL.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s volleyball team has announced their schedule for the 2018 season. Tiger fans will be able to see the team in action on their home court on nine different dates this fall.

The season will kick off on August 31st in Jacksonville, Illinois when IW faces Grinnell College (6pm) and Illinois College (8pm) at the Illinois College Invitational.

On September 8th, Iowa Wesleyan will host a triangular with Fontbonne University and Principia College.

The Tigers will finish the season with back to back home dates. On October 24th, IW will host Fontbonne at 7:30pm, and on October 27th, Iowa Wesleyan will host Spalding University for senior day at 11am.

The annual SCC Alumni Association Golf Outing is set for Friday, July 20, at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course with a shot-gun start at 12:30 p.m. Lunch is included in the registration fee and is available starting at 11 a.m.

The event includes free beverages, games, prizes, dinner, Birdies for Charity pledges, a raffle, and gifts for every golfer. Lucky golfers who get holes in one will have a chance to win $5,000 or other prizes.

The entry fee is $90 per golfer or $600 for a sponsored 4-member team.