Sports, Wednesday, September 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IATC Announces Week Two Cross Country Rankings:

Danville-New London has two ranked in the latest Boys’ Class 2A cross country rankings released by the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association yesterday.

Junior Ty Carr is currently slated just outside the top-10, at #11 this week, while teammate and fellow junior Alexander Julian is #14, this week.

In girls’ Class 2A, Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott dropped from #3 to #7. The senior picked up a win last week, yet still somehow fell in the rankings.

Danielle Hostetler, a Mid-Prairie freshman, remains No. 1 in the girls’ rankings.

In boys’ Class 1A, Winfield-Mount Union’s Brody Barton moved up three spots to #25. Brady Gabriel of Bellevue Marquette is 1A’s top boys’ runner.

Area Volleyball Round-Up:

Winfield-Mount Union 3, Wapello 0

Winfield-Mount Union received 20 kills from Jenna Buffington as they rolled to a sweep victory over conference rival Wapello.

The Lady Wolves picked up 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 wins to improve their standing to 6-2.

Melina Oepping and Bradie Buffington both chipped in with seven kills for Winfield, who now will be off until Saturday, when they play in the Wilton tournament.

Wapello dropped to 4-7 — they’re at Columbus, Thursday night.

Mediapolis 3, Highland 0

Haley Steffener had 11 kills to help pace Mediapolis to a sweep victory over Highland last night.

The Bullettes earned 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 wins to snap a four-match losing skid.

Mediapolis is now 1-4, they’ll take on Hillcrest Academy, Thursday.

Highland fell to 2-5.

WACO 3, West Burlington 1

WACO coughed up one game but otherwise dominated in a Super Conference bout with West Burlington at home, last night.

The Warriors fell in game one 26-24, but rallied for 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20 wins to improve to a sublime 9-1 this year.

The loss was West Burlington’s first of the year, they’re now 4-1.

WACO will be off tonight before traveling to Eldon to take on Cardinal, Thursday night.

Van Buren County 3, Cardinal 0

Van Buren picked up their third win of the season, sweeping Cardinal 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 to improve to 3-2

Van Buren will take on Central Lee on the road, Thursday night.

Cardinal fell to 2-3.

Mount Pleasant OL Picks Up Simpson Offer:

Mount Pleasant senior offensive lineman Cooper Pullis has picked up yet another offer to play football at the next level, this time from American Rivers power, Simpson College, Pullis announced via social media.

Pullis, a 6’1, 280-pound guard, also has garnered offers from Augustana University, Bemidji State University, and Grand View.

Mount Pleasant football will take on Fairfield this Friday night, with kick-off slated for 7:30 p.m.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call beginning beginning with the Panther Tailgate Show at 7:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Cross Country Readies for Waterworks Invite:

The Mount Pleasant cross country team is back in action tomorrow after competing in Pella last weekend, as they will race in the prestigious Waterworks Invite tomorrow in Fairfield.

Racing in Fairfield tomorrow will be Winfield-Mount Union, Wapello, Van Buren County, Pekin, Notre Dame, Lone Tree, Hillcrest Academy, Highland, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Clear Creek-Amana, Chariton, Cardinal, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa and Washington.

Varsity racing will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the girls running first.

Boys’ will run at approximately 6:00 p.m.