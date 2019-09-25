Sports, Wednesday, September 25th

Written by Nathan Bloechl on September 25, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams enjoyed successful nights at their home invite yesterday evening.

The Panther girls got a first place finish from senior Abby Ryon — who ran 19:51.81 — to help secure a meet victory for Mount Pleasant.

All told Lyle Murray’s group made up 7 of the top 12 finishers, with Mount Pleasant securing 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 12th place in addition to Ryon earning first place.

The Panthers ended with a low score of 18, nearly 40 points better than that of second place Fort Madison.

Addison Parrot of Danville-New London won the girls small school division race helping lead her group to the team title, as well.

Parrot ran 20:35.08.

Mediapolis was second, while Central Lee placed 5th.

Here’s head coach Lyle Murray for a full race recap:

      LYLE

On the boys’ side of things, Logan Lee led Mitch Anderson’s group with a 13th place finish, running 19:38.28 as the Panthers finished 4th in the large school class.

Luke Ryon finished in 16th, while Logan White was 20th.

Here’s head coach Mitch Anderson:

      MITCH

Fairfield took home the large school championship, followed up by Fort Madison, Washington and then Mount Pleasant.

The Danville-New London boys’ won the small school division race, while Winfield-Mount Union placed third overall.

Danville-New London was paced by Ty Carr with a third place finish in 18:03.68.

In 7th and 8th grade, the Panthers were led by Ben Carthey’s 2nd place finish in a time of 11:54.  Nate Stroud was 23rd, followed by Kaiden Diestzenbach in 30th.

The middle school girls were led by Elsie Lange’s 7th place finish. Other top girl’s runners were: Charice Auwerda in 9th, Alexis Wagner in 10th and Tori Wilson in 24th.

The cross country teams will travel to Washington on Tuesday, October 1st.

Prep Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team earned themselves an energetic and come-from-behind homecoming victory last night over Fairfield.

The Panthers fell behind 2-0 only to rally to win the final three games to secure their fifth win of the season.

It took a 26-24 win in game three, a 25-23 win in game four and a 15-12 win in game five to notch the “W”.

The win marked the Panthers second in a row — they’re now 5-16.

Mount Pleasant will host Burlington at home next Tuesday.

The freshman Panthers were swept by Fairfield, 24-15, 22-15 while the JV Panthers defeated the Trojans in three games, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8.

In other prep volleyball from around the area last night:

  • West Burlington upset Central Lee, 3-1.

Prep Football:

The latest Radio Iowa Football polls were announced this week:

Class 4A

  1. WDM Valley (4-0), LW #2 vs CB Thomas Jefferson
  2. Dowling Catholic (3-1), LW #4 @ #8 Ankeny
  3. Cedar Falls (4-0), LW #5 vs Dubuque Hempstead
  4. Bettendorf (3-1), LW #3 @ CR Washington
  5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1), LW #6 @ Davenport West
  6. Ankeny Centennial (3-1), LW #1 @ Marshalltown
  7. Southeast Polk (3-1), LW #7 @ #9 Fort Dodge
  8. Ankeny (2-2), LW #8 vs #2 Dowling Catholic
  9. Fort Dodge (4-0), LW #9 vs #7 S.E. Polk
  10. Waterloo West (3-1), LW #10 vs CR Jefferson

Class 3A

  1. Western Dubuque (4-0), LW #1 @ Dubuque Wahlert
  2. Solon (4-0), LW #2 vs Fort Madison
  3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), LW #3 vs Muscatine
  4. Lewis Central (4-0), LW #5 vs Creston/O-M
  5. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1), LW (X) vs Perry
  6. North Scott (3-1), LW #4 vs Central DeWitt
  7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1), LW #7 vs Sioux City Heelan
  8. Washington (4-0), LW #8 vs Keokuk
  9. Independence (4-0), LW (X) @ Independence
  10. Norwalk (3-1), LW (X) vs Carlisle

Class 2A

  1. Waukon (4-0), LW #1 @ #10 Monticello
  2. Clear Lake (4-0), LW #2 @ Hampton-Dumont
  3. Algona (4-0), LW #3 @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
  4. Waterloo Columbus (4-0), LW #6 vs Oelwein
  5. Des Moines Christian (4-0), LW #5 @ Centerville
  6. Greene County (4-0), LW #7 @ Shenandoah
  7. Benton (4-0), LW #8 vs Union (LaPorte City)
  8. OABCIG (4-0), LW #10 vs Red Oak
  9. Crestwood (2-2), LW #4 vs Iowa Falls-Alden
  10. Monticello (4-0), LW (X) vs #1 Waukon
  • Mediapolis drops out.

Class 1A

  1. West Sioux (4-0), LW #1 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan
  2. Dike-New Hartford (4-0), LW #2 vs North Linn
  3. Van Meter (4-0), LW #3 vs ACGC
  4. West Branch (4-0), LW #4 vs Bellevue
  5. West Lyon (4-0), LW #5 @ Emmetsburg
  6. South Central Calhoun (4-0), LW #6 vs Ogden
  7. Western Christian (4-0), LW #7 vs Unity Christian
  8. Iowa City Regina (3-1), LW (X) @ East Marshall
  9. Mount Ayr (4-0), LW #9 vs West Central Valley
  10. Treynor (4-0), LW #10 @ East Sac County

Class A

  1. West Hancock (4-0), LW #1 @ #9 Garrigan
  2. Saint Ansgar (4-0), LW #2 @ Nashua-Plainfield
  3. North Tama (4-0), LW #3 vs East Buchanan
  4. Westwood (Sloan) (4-0), LW #6 @ Logan-Magnolia
  5. Wapsie Valley (3-1), LW #5 @ South Winneshiek
  6. Grundy Center (4-0), LW #8 vs GMG (Garwin)
  7. BGM (Brooklyn ) (4-0), LW #7 vs Highland (Riverside)
  8. South O’Brien (4-0), LW #10 @ HMS (Hartley)
  9. Algona Garrigan (3-1), LW #9 vs #1 West Hancock
  10. MFL MarMac (4-0), LW (X) vs Clayton Ridge

Eight-man

  1. Don Bosco (4-0), LW #1 vs Tripoli
  2. Turkey Valley (4-0), LW #2 vs Central City
  3. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #4 vs AR-WE-VA
  4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0), LW #5 vs West Harrison
  5. Audubon (4-1), LW #6 vs Boyer Valley
  6. Lenox (5-0), LW #8 vs Mormon Trail
  7. Montezuma (4-0), LW (X) @ Lone Tree
  8. Harris-Lake Park (4-0), LW #9 @ West Bend-Mallard
  9. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #10 vs River Valley
  10. New London (3-1), LW #3 @ HLV

 

 