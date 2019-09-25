Sports, Wednesday, September 25th

Sports, Wednesday, September 25thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on September 25, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Prep Cross Country:
The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams enjoyed successful nights at their home invite yesterday evening.
The Panther girls got a first place finish from senior Abby Ryon — who ran 19:51.81 — to help secure a meet victory for Mount Pleasant.
All told Lyle Murray’s group made up 7 of the top 12 finishers, with Mount Pleasant securing 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 12th place in addition to Ryon earning first place.
The Panthers ended with a low score of 18, nearly 40 points better than that of second place Fort Madison.
Addison Parrot of Danville-New London won the girls small school division race helping lead her group to the team title, as well.
Parrot ran 20:35.08.
Mediapolis was second, while Central Lee placed 5th.
Here’s head coach Lyle Murray for a full race recap:
On the boys’ side of things, Logan Lee led Mitch Anderson’s group with a 13th place finish, running 19:38.28 as the Panthers finished 4th in the large school class.
Luke Ryon finished in 16th, while Logan White was 20th.
Here’s head coach Mitch Anderson:
Fairfield took home the large school championship, followed up by Fort Madison, Washington and then Mount Pleasant.
The Danville-New London boys’ won the small school division race, while Winfield-Mount Union placed third overall.
Danville-New London was paced by Ty Carr with a third place finish in 18:03.68.
In 7th and 8th grade, the Panthers were led by Ben Carthey’s 2nd place finish in a time of 11:54. Nate Stroud was 23rd, followed by Kaiden Diestzenbach in 30th.
The middle school girls were led by Elsie Lange’s 7th place finish. Other top girl’s runners were: Charice Auwerda in 9th, Alexis Wagner in 10th and Tori Wilson in 24th.
The cross country teams will travel to Washington on Tuesday, October 1st.
Prep Volleyball:
The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team earned themselves an energetic and come-from-behind homecoming victory last night over Fairfield.
The Panthers fell behind 2-0 only to rally to win the final three games to secure their fifth win of the season.
It took a 26-24 win in game three, a 25-23 win in game four and a 15-12 win in game five to notch the “W”.
The win marked the Panthers second in a row — they’re now 5-16.
Mount Pleasant will host Burlington at home next Tuesday.
The freshman Panthers were swept by Fairfield, 24-15, 22-15 while the JV Panthers defeated the Trojans in three games, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8.
In other prep volleyball from around the area last night:
- West Burlington upset Central Lee, 3-1.
Prep Football:
The latest Radio Iowa Football polls were announced this week:
Class 4A
- WDM Valley (4-0), LW #2 vs CB Thomas Jefferson
- Dowling Catholic (3-1), LW #4 @ #8 Ankeny
- Cedar Falls (4-0), LW #5 vs Dubuque Hempstead
- Bettendorf (3-1), LW #3 @ CR Washington
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1), LW #6 @ Davenport West
- Ankeny Centennial (3-1), LW #1 @ Marshalltown
- Southeast Polk (3-1), LW #7 @ #9 Fort Dodge
- Ankeny (2-2), LW #8 vs #2 Dowling Catholic
- Fort Dodge (4-0), LW #9 vs #7 S.E. Polk
- Waterloo West (3-1), LW #10 vs CR Jefferson
Class 3A
- Western Dubuque (4-0), LW #1 @ Dubuque Wahlert
- Solon (4-0), LW #2 vs Fort Madison
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), LW #3 vs Muscatine
- Lewis Central (4-0), LW #5 vs Creston/O-M
- Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1), LW (X) vs Perry
- North Scott (3-1), LW #4 vs Central DeWitt
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1), LW #7 vs Sioux City Heelan
- Washington (4-0), LW #8 vs Keokuk
- Independence (4-0), LW (X) @ Independence
- Norwalk (3-1), LW (X) vs Carlisle
Class 2A
- Waukon (4-0), LW #1 @ #10 Monticello
- Clear Lake (4-0), LW #2 @ Hampton-Dumont
- Algona (4-0), LW #3 @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- Waterloo Columbus (4-0), LW #6 vs Oelwein
- Des Moines Christian (4-0), LW #5 @ Centerville
- Greene County (4-0), LW #7 @ Shenandoah
- Benton (4-0), LW #8 vs Union (LaPorte City)
- OABCIG (4-0), LW #10 vs Red Oak
- Crestwood (2-2), LW #4 vs Iowa Falls-Alden
- Monticello (4-0), LW (X) vs #1 Waukon
- Mediapolis drops out.
Class 1A
- West Sioux (4-0), LW #1 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Dike-New Hartford (4-0), LW #2 vs North Linn
- Van Meter (4-0), LW #3 vs ACGC
- West Branch (4-0), LW #4 vs Bellevue
- West Lyon (4-0), LW #5 @ Emmetsburg
- South Central Calhoun (4-0), LW #6 vs Ogden
- Western Christian (4-0), LW #7 vs Unity Christian
- Iowa City Regina (3-1), LW (X) @ East Marshall
- Mount Ayr (4-0), LW #9 vs West Central Valley
- Treynor (4-0), LW #10 @ East Sac County
Class A
- West Hancock (4-0), LW #1 @ #9 Garrigan
- Saint Ansgar (4-0), LW #2 @ Nashua-Plainfield
- North Tama (4-0), LW #3 vs East Buchanan
- Westwood (Sloan) (4-0), LW #6 @ Logan-Magnolia
- Wapsie Valley (3-1), LW #5 @ South Winneshiek
- Grundy Center (4-0), LW #8 vs GMG (Garwin)
- BGM (Brooklyn ) (4-0), LW #7 vs Highland (Riverside)
- South O’Brien (4-0), LW #10 @ HMS (Hartley)
- Algona Garrigan (3-1), LW #9 vs #1 West Hancock
- MFL MarMac (4-0), LW (X) vs Clayton Ridge
Eight-man
- Don Bosco (4-0), LW #1 vs Tripoli
- Turkey Valley (4-0), LW #2 vs Central City
- Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #4 vs AR-WE-VA
- Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0), LW #5 vs West Harrison
- Audubon (4-1), LW #6 vs Boyer Valley
- Lenox (5-0), LW #8 vs Mormon Trail
- Montezuma (4-0), LW (X) @ Lone Tree
- Harris-Lake Park (4-0), LW #9 @ West Bend-Mallard
- Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #10 vs River Valley
- New London (3-1), LW #3 @ HLV