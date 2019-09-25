Sports, Wednesday, September 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams enjoyed successful nights at their home invite yesterday evening.

The Panther girls got a first place finish from senior Abby Ryon — who ran 19:51.81 — to help secure a meet victory for Mount Pleasant.

All told Lyle Murray’s group made up 7 of the top 12 finishers, with Mount Pleasant securing 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 12th place in addition to Ryon earning first place.

The Panthers ended with a low score of 18, nearly 40 points better than that of second place Fort Madison.

Addison Parrot of Danville-New London won the girls small school division race helping lead her group to the team title, as well.

Parrot ran 20:35.08.

Mediapolis was second, while Central Lee placed 5th.

Here’s head coach Lyle Murray for a full race recap:

On the boys’ side of things, Logan Lee led Mitch Anderson’s group with a 13th place finish, running 19:38.28 as the Panthers finished 4th in the large school class.

Luke Ryon finished in 16th, while Logan White was 20th.

Here’s head coach Mitch Anderson:

Fairfield took home the large school championship, followed up by Fort Madison, Washington and then Mount Pleasant.

The Danville-New London boys’ won the small school division race, while Winfield-Mount Union placed third overall.

Danville-New London was paced by Ty Carr with a third place finish in 18:03.68.

In 7th and 8th grade, the Panthers were led by Ben Carthey’s 2nd place finish in a time of 11:54. Nate Stroud was 23rd, followed by Kaiden Diestzenbach in 30th.

The middle school girls were led by Elsie Lange’s 7th place finish. Other top girl’s runners were: Charice Auwerda in 9th, Alexis Wagner in 10th and Tori Wilson in 24th.

The cross country teams will travel to Washington on Tuesday, October 1st.

Prep Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team earned themselves an energetic and come-from-behind homecoming victory last night over Fairfield.

The Panthers fell behind 2-0 only to rally to win the final three games to secure their fifth win of the season.

It took a 26-24 win in game three, a 25-23 win in game four and a 15-12 win in game five to notch the “W”.

The win marked the Panthers second in a row — they’re now 5-16.

Mount Pleasant will host Burlington at home next Tuesday.

The freshman Panthers were swept by Fairfield, 24-15, 22-15 while the JV Panthers defeated the Trojans in three games, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8.

In other prep volleyball from around the area last night:

West Burlington upset Central Lee, 3-1.

Prep Football:

The latest Radio Iowa Football polls were announced this week:

Class 4A

WDM Valley (4-0), LW #2 vs CB Thomas Jefferson Dowling Catholic (3-1), LW #4 @ #8 Ankeny Cedar Falls (4-0), LW #5 vs Dubuque Hempstead Bettendorf (3-1), LW #3 @ CR Washington Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1), LW #6 @ Davenport West Ankeny Centennial (3-1), LW #1 @ Marshalltown Southeast Polk (3-1), LW #7 @ #9 Fort Dodge Ankeny (2-2), LW #8 vs #2 Dowling Catholic Fort Dodge (4-0), LW #9 vs #7 S.E. Polk Waterloo West (3-1), LW #10 vs CR Jefferson

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (4-0), LW #1 @ Dubuque Wahlert Solon (4-0), LW #2 vs Fort Madison Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), LW #3 vs Muscatine Lewis Central (4-0), LW #5 vs Creston/O-M Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1), LW (X) vs Perry North Scott (3-1), LW #4 vs Central DeWitt Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1), LW #7 vs Sioux City Heelan Washington (4-0), LW #8 vs Keokuk Independence (4-0), LW (X) @ Independence Norwalk (3-1), LW (X) vs Carlisle

Class 2A

Waukon (4-0), LW #1 @ #10 Monticello Clear Lake (4-0), LW #2 @ Hampton-Dumont Algona (4-0), LW #3 @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Waterloo Columbus (4-0), LW #6 vs Oelwein Des Moines Christian (4-0), LW #5 @ Centerville Greene County (4-0), LW #7 @ Shenandoah Benton (4-0), LW #8 vs Union (LaPorte City) OABCIG (4-0), LW #10 vs Red Oak Crestwood (2-2), LW #4 vs Iowa Falls-Alden Monticello (4-0), LW (X) vs #1 Waukon

Mediapolis drops out.

Class 1A

West Sioux (4-0), LW #1 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan Dike-New Hartford (4-0), LW #2 vs North Linn Van Meter (4-0), LW #3 vs ACGC West Branch (4-0), LW #4 vs Bellevue West Lyon (4-0), LW #5 @ Emmetsburg South Central Calhoun (4-0), LW #6 vs Ogden Western Christian (4-0), LW #7 vs Unity Christian Iowa City Regina (3-1), LW (X) @ East Marshall Mount Ayr (4-0), LW #9 vs West Central Valley Treynor (4-0), LW #10 @ East Sac County

Class A

West Hancock (4-0), LW #1 @ #9 Garrigan Saint Ansgar (4-0), LW #2 @ Nashua-Plainfield North Tama (4-0), LW #3 vs East Buchanan Westwood (Sloan) (4-0), LW #6 @ Logan-Magnolia Wapsie Valley (3-1), LW #5 @ South Winneshiek Grundy Center (4-0), LW #8 vs GMG (Garwin) BGM (Brooklyn ) (4-0), LW #7 vs Highland (Riverside) South O’Brien (4-0), LW #10 @ HMS (Hartley) Algona Garrigan (3-1), LW #9 vs #1 West Hancock MFL MarMac (4-0), LW (X) vs Clayton Ridge

Eight-man