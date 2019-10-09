Sports, Wednesday, October 9th

Sports, Wednesday, October 9thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on October 9, 2019
Prep Volleyball:
It was a big night of area volleyball and here’s how things played out around the area last night.
First, New London (19-8) traveled to take on WACO (16-9) last evening and WACO got the monkey of their backs. In their first and only meeting this season, WACO snapped their five-match losing streak with an impressive sweep of New London, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21.
Winfield-Mount Union (18-10) stopped their mini three-match losing streak as well, sweeping visiting Lone Tree last evening. Lone Tree has now lost fifteen straight matches.
In perhaps the match of the night last evening, unbeaten Mediapolis (30-0) kept the good times rolling going on the road to sweep Pekin (11-11). Helaina Hillyard led the way for Mediapolis with 13 kills.
And Holy Trinity (19-7) swept West Burlington (12-13). The Crusaders have now won 10 of their last 11 matches on the season with their lone loss in that stretch coming to Van Buren.
Staying in prep volleyball, post-season pairings have now been announced for area schools.
In 4A:
- Fairfield at Mount Pleasant — 10/23 at 7:00 p.m.
In 2A:
- Cardinal at Van Buren — 10/28 at 7:00 p.m.
- Danville at Pekin — 10/22 at 7:00 p.m.
- Winner to play Mediapolis in Mediapolis — 10/28 at 7:00 p.m.
In 1A:
- Burlington-Notre Dame at Winfield-Mount Union — 10/22 at 7:00 p.m.
- Winner to play Holy Trinity at Holy Trinity — 10/28 at 7:00 p.m.
- Hillcrest Academy at New London — 10/22 at 7:00 p.m.
- Highland at WACO — 10/22 at 7:00 p.m.
In middle school volleyball:
- 7th Grade A fell 2-1 to Keokuk.
- 7th Grade B lost 2-0 to Keokuk.
- 7th Grade C lost 1-0 to Keokuk.
7th grade will play next at Washington on Wednesday.
In 8th grade:
- 8th Grade A swept Keokuk 2-0.
- 8th Grade B went 1-1 against Keokuk.
- 8th Grade C tied Keokuk, 1-1.
Football:
Preparations continue for the Mount Pleasant football team and their much anticipated showdown with #2 Solon this week.
A win this week puts Mount Pleasant in the driver’s seat for playoff positioning as the lone undefeated team in the district.
The Panthers got three-star offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky back last week after he missed the homecoming football game versus Fairfield.
Head Coach Shawn Striegel said having Lutovsky back was huge for the Panthers last week and moving forward.
“You know I’m really proud of the offensive line in general and it’s helping our team, I’m also glad [Henry] plays for our team.”
Kick-off Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
The latest Radio Iowa Football poll was announced yesterday and just one district team is represented on the new poll in Class 3A.
That’s this week’s opponent for Mount Pleasant, now #2 Solon.
Here are the full polls:
Class 4A
- WDM Valley (6-0), LW #1 vs C.B. Abe Lincoln
- Dowling Catholic (5-1), LW #2 @ Sioux City East
- Cedar Falls (6-0), LW #3 vs Waterloo West
- Bettendorf (5-1), LW #4 @ #5 CR Kennedy
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1), LW #5 vs #4 Bettendorf
- Ankeny Centennial (5-1), LW #6 vs Fort Dodge
- Southeast Polk (4-2), LW #7 vs Sioux City West
- Ankeny (3-3), LW #8 @ DSM Lincoln
- Waukee (3-3), LW #10 vs Ottumwa
- Des Moines Roosevelt (5-1), LW (X) vs Marshalltown
Class 3A
- Western Dubuque (6-0), LW #1 vs #3 Xavier
- Solon (6-0), LW #2 @ Mount Pleasant
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0), LW #3 @ #1 Western Dubuque
- Lewis Central (6-0), LW #4 @ Harlan
- Dallas Center-Grimes (5-1), LW #5 vs Boone
- North Scott (5-1), LW #6 @ Clinton
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1), LW #7 vs Spencer
- Independence (6-0), LW #9 vs Charles City
- Norwalk (5-1), LW #10 vs Bondurant-Farrar
- Glenwood (5-1), LW (X) @ Adel ADM
Class 2A
- Waukon (6-0), LW #1 @ #4 Waterloo Columbus
- Clear Lake (6-0), LW #2 @ Forest City
- Algona (6-0), LW #3 vs Estherville Lincoln Central
- Waterloo Columbus (6-0), LW #4 vs #1 Waukon
- Des Moines Christian (6-0), LW #5 vs PCM Monroe
- Greene County (6-0), LW #6 @ Atlantic
- OABCIG (6-0), LW #8 @ Shenandoah
- Nevada (5-1), LW #10 @ West Marshall
- Benton (5-1), LW #7 vs Roland-Story
- Monticello (5-1), LW (X) vs Anamosa
Class 1A
- Dike-New Hartford (6-0), LW #2 @ Jesup
- Van Meter (6-0), LW #3 @ #10 Panorama
- West Branch (6-0), LW #4 vs Northeast Goose Lake
- West Lyon (6-0), LW #5 @ #7 West Sioux
- Western Christian (6-0), LW #7 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan
- South Central Calhoun (6-0), LW #6 @ Madrid
- West Sioux (5-1), LW #1 vs #4 West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina (5-1), LW #8 vs North Linn
- Treynor (6-0), LW #10 @ Missouri Valley
- Panorama (6-0), LW (X) vs #2 Van Meter
Class A
- West Hancock (6-0), LW #1 vs West Fork
- Saint Ansgar (6-0), LW #2 @ #7 South Winneshiek
- North Tama (6-0), LW #3 vs GMG Garwin
- South O’Brien (6-0), LW #7 @ LeMars Gehlen
- Grundy Center (5-1), LW #5 @ Mason City Newman
- MFL MarMac (6-0), LW #8 @ Lisbon
- South Winneshiek (5-1), LW #9 vs #2 Saint Ansgar
- Earlham (5-1), LW #10 vs Southwest Valley
- Edgewood-Colesburg (5-1), LW (X) vs Alburnett
- Woodbury Central (5-1), LW (X) vs Logan Magnolia
Eight-man
- Don Bosco (6-0), LW #1 vs Dunkerton
- Turkey Valley (6-0), LW #2 @ West Central (Maynard)
- Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0), LW #3 @ West Bend-Mallard
- Audubon (6-1), LW #5 @ West Harrison
- Easton Valley (6-0), LW #7 vs Lansing Kee
- CAM (6-0), LW #10 vs Boyer Valley
- Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1), LW #4 vs Glidden-Ralston
- Newell-Fonda (5-1), LW #9 vs #10 Harris-Lake Park
- AGWSR (5-1), LW (X) vs Baxter
- Harris-Lake Park (5-1), LW #8 @ #8 Newell-Fonda
Women’s College Golf:
Iowa Wesleyan freshman Teresa Diez Dorta was named SLIAC Newcomer of the Year yesterday, conference officials announced. Diez Dorta was also the only freshman to be named to the SLIAC All-Conference First-Team.
The talented first-year from Spain finished 4th individually at this week’s conference golf meet in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Diez Dorta shot a round one 80, followed up by a round two 78 to earn fourth place honors.
Mount Pleasant alum and fellow freshman Michal Wohlleber was also awarded a spot on the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.