Sports, Wednesday, October 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Super Conference Provides Usual Tuesday Night Drama:

It was another drama-filled night in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball schedule as there were upsets, dominating wins and much more.

#8 New London 3, #14 WACO 0

The No. 8 ranked (1A) New London Tigers improved to 5-1 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division play with a 3-0 sweep victory over No. 14 WACO, last night.

The Tigers won 25-20, 25-21 and then handedly 25-11.

Keura Williams led the New London offense with eight kills, while Natalie Burden had seven.

New London is now 14-6 and they will play at West Burlington, Thursday night.

WACO fell to 21-3, they’ll Burlington Notre Dame on Thursday, as well.

West Burlington 3, #3 Holy Trinity 2

West Burlington took sets 1, 2 and 5 as they upset the No. 3 (1A) Holy Trinity Crusaders last night 3-2 in Fort Madison.

The Falcons picked up 25-19, 25-13 and 15-9 wins, while Holy Trinity won in sets three and four — which ultimately forced the fifth and final set.

The win bumped West Burlington to 17-3 overall and 6-1 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division action.

Sydney Marlow led the Falcons with 22 kills, while Claire Pothitakis paced Holy Trinity with 19 kills.

The struggling Crusaders are now 17-7 and just 3-2 in conference play.

They have a get-right spot forthcoming, when they play at Cardinal on Thursday.

Winfield-Mount Union 3, Lone Tree 0

Winfield-Mount Union stayed perfect in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play as they swept Lone Tree last night.

Terrific senior Jenna Buffington led the way offensively for the Wolves, drilling 12 kills.

Winfield won the first two games by a combined score of 50-8.

Now 19-6, the Wolves will play host to Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday night.

Mediapolis 3, Pekin 0

While 6-13 overall, the Mediapolis volleyball stayed unblemished in the conference race, inking a 3-0 win over Pekin yesterday.

Josie Wolter was unhinged last night, she paced the Bullette offense with 17 kills, helping Mediapolis to 25-14, 25-14 and 25-16 wins.

Mediapolis will be off until Thursday when they will travel to Wapello.

Pekin stumbled to 5-6.

Southeast Conference Tournament:

Fort Madison 2, Washington 1

Mount Pleasant 2, Keokuk 1

Burlington 2, Washington 0

Fort Madison 2, Mount Pleasant 1

Mount Pleasant will close their season on the road Thursday at Knoxville.

Wesleyan Approved by NAIA:

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially voted and approved the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletic Department to make their return to NAIA with official acceptance taking place on July 1st, 2021.

Iowa Wesleyan will continue to be a member of NCAA Division III, the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC), and the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) through the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.

In 2012, Iowa Wesleyan officials made the decision to transition from NAIA — where they were a decades long member — to NCAA Division III.

Iowa Wesleyan will host a press conference on Thursday, October 8th, at 4 pm in the Iowa Wesleyan Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center to formally discuss this announcement.

Limited space is available and there will be an opportunity to attend virtually.

Washington, Montezuma Honored in Latest Radio Iowa Football Poll:

The Washington Demon and Montezuma Brave football teams are the lone clubs with area ties to be honored in the latest iteration of the Radio Football poll:

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk (5-0), LW #1 vs Johnston

2. Dowling Catholic (4-1), LW #2 vs Fort Dodge

3. Urbandale (5-0), LW #3 @ #6 Waukee

4. Ankeny (5-1), LW #4 vs Indianola

5. Pleasant Valley (6-0), LW #5 @ Davenport North (Thur)

6. Waukee (4-2), LW #6 vs #3 Urbandale

7. Dubuque Hempstead (5-1), LW #7 @ Waterloo West

8. Iowa City West (3-0), LW #8 vs C.R. Kennedy

9. Sioux City East (5-1), LW (X) @ C.B. Abraham Lincoln

10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2), LW (X) vs C.R. Washington

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0), LW #1 @ Winterset

2. Harlan (6-0), LW #2 vs #4 Lewis Central

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0), LW #3 vs Benton

4. Lewis Central (5-0), LW #4 @ #2 Harlan

5. Davenport Assumption (6-0), LW #5 @ Dubuque Wahlert

6. Washington (6-0), LW #7 @ Keokuk

7. West Delaware (6-1), LW (X) vs Waterloo East

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1), LW #9 vs Spencer

9. Webster City (6-0), LW #10 vs Boone

10.Ballard (Huxley) (5-1), LW (X) vs Mason City @ Gilbert

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (6-0), LW #1 @ Clarke (Osceola)

2. Williamsburg (6-0), LW #2 @ Central Lee

3. West Lyon (6-0), LW #3 vs #4 Central Lyon/GLR

4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0), LW #4 @ #3 West Lyon

5. Waukon (5-1), LW #5 @ North Fayette Valley

6. Atlantic (5-1), LW #8 vs Red Oak

7. Solon (4-2), LW (X) @ Center Point-Urbana

8. West Marshall (5-1), LW #9 @ Iowa Falls-Alden

9. Camanche (5-1), LW (X) vs Maquoketa

10.Mount Vernon (5-1), LW #6 vs South Tama

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (6-0), LW #1 vs Treynor

2. Van Meter (6-0), LW #2 @ Woodward-Granger

3. Emmetsburg (6-0), LW #4 vs Western Christian

4. Southeast Valley (6-0), LW #5 @ Pocahontas Area

5. Sigourney-Keota (6-0), LW #6 @ Cardinal (Eldon)

6. South Hamilton (6-0), LW #6 vs Aplington-Parkersburg

7. Underwood (5-1), LW #3 @ Missouri Valley

8. South Central Calhoun (4-1), LW #9 vs Belmond-Klemme

9. Waterloo Columbus (5-1), LW (X) @ Denver

10.Mount Ayr (5-1), LW (X) @ Central Decatur

Class A

1. Grundy Center (6-0), LW #1 vs #10 Belle Plaine

2. Saint Ansgar (6-0), LW #2 vs Lake Mills

3. Iowa City Regina (5-1), LW #3 vs Highland (Riverside)

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-0), LW #4 vs Maquoketa Valley

5. West Hancock (5-1), LW #6 @ NW Webster

6. MFL-Mar-Mac (5-1), LW #8 @ Postville

7. Wapsie Valley (5-1), LW #7 @ Clayton Ridge

8. South Winneshiek (5-1), LW #5 vs Starmont

9. Logan-Magnolia (5-1), LW #9 @ IKM-Manning

10.Belle Plaine (5-1), LW (X) @ #1 Grundy Center

8-Player

1. Don Bosco (4-0), LW #1 vs Lansing Kee

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0), LW #2 vs Kingsley-Pierson

3. Audubon (5-0), LW #3 vs Woodbine

4. Montezuma (6-0), LW #4 vs Lone Tree

5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 vs Lenox

6. CAM (Anita) (5-0), LW #7 vs Stanton

7. Newell-Fonda (5-1), LW #6 @ Graettinger-Terril

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0), LW #9 vs GMG (Garwin)

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0), LW #10 vs Glidden-Ralston

10.Easton Valley (5-1), LW #8 @ Dunkerton

IAHSAA Allows for Fall Season Extension:

At a brief Zoom video conference meeting on Tuesday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control granted member schools the ability to conduct regular season contests following postseason elimination from fall boys’ sports.

The decision is intended for member schools which lost regular season contests during the 2020 fall seasons due to impact from COVID-19 or the August derecho storm. The permission is granted for all high school levels of competition in the IHSAA sports of football, cross country, and Class 4A golf.

To schedule additional contests, the following conditions must be met:

The contest(s) must be completed prior to the IHSAA state event. Football: Prior to November 18. Cross Country: Prior to October 30. Golf: Prior to October 9.

The total number of regular season contests may not exceed the allowable limit in that sport. Football: 7 regular season contests. Cross Country: 10 regular season contests. Golf: 12 regular season contests.

The contests may not be scheduled on any date in which an IHSAA postseason event in that sport is scheduled.

The contests may only be schedule with member schools who also lost regular season games due to COVID-19 or the derecho storm.

This permission applies to 2020 IHSAA fall sports and mirrors the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union plan for girls’ fall sports.

Report: Iowa, Gonzaga Set to Meet in South Dakota:

According to multiple reports, the Iowa men’s basketball team and Gonzaga will match up this December.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports indicated the two potential top-five preseason teams will play at Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 19th inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Iowa was originally slated to play Oregon State at the Sanford Pentagon, but that game has been canceled, according to Norlander, creating a matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Bulldogs.