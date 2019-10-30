Sports, Wednesday, October 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

We are just a couple of days away from the 2019 State Cross Country meet in Fort Dodge and Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon is primed for a big event.

Ryon is currently ranked #7 in Class 3A and is the second-highest ranked senior only behind Center Point-Urbana’s Adrianna Katcher — whom she raced against last Thursday at state qualifying in Solon.

Ainsley Erzen, a sophomore from Carlisle, is ranked number one in 3A, followed up Katcher, Megan Sterbenz of Dallas Center-Grimes, Kiki Connell of Charles City and Gabby Moran of Dubuque Wahlert.

Ryon ran 19:01.7 for second place last week.

She was also a state meet competitor last season, for Mount Pleasant. Ryon finished 21st overall last year, running 19:55.6.

Ryon, and the rest of the Class 3A field, will run this Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 p.m.

The 3A awards ceremony will be at 1:20 p.m.

There will also be several other area runners competing at the state meet this Saturday.

Danville-New London’s boys’ team finished 3rd in Williamsburg, qualifying as a team to the State Meet. They’ll run at 1:30 p.m., November 2nd in Fort Dodge.

Holy Trinity senior Matt Hellige (17:31.01)

Van Buren’s Jonah Heckenburg (17:59.14)

Winfield-Mount Union’s Brody Barton (18:06.21)

WACO’s Jonah Egli (18:08.17)

Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott (19:39)

1A Girls’ will race at 2:00 p.m., while 1A Boys’ will run at 2:30 p.m.

The 1A awards ceremony will then take place at 3:00 p.m.

Admission to the race is $10.

Parking is free at these locations:

Fort Dodge Senior High School: 819 North 25th Street

Fort Dodge Middle School: 800 North 32nd Street

Fort Dodge Aquatic Center: 1111 North 32nd Street

Harlan Rogers Sports Complex: 1628 Nelson Avenue

Prep Volleyball:

It was a big night again in playoff volleyball last night, with several 3A schools competing yesterday.

First, Burlington took care of business against the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison, sweeping them 25-19, 25-22, 25-14.

Kylie May led the offensive attack for the Grayhounds with 11 kills, while Jillian Wiseman led all scorers with 15 for the Bloodhounds.

Burlington, now 25-5, will take on #3 North Scott in a regional final next Monday.

The Lancers were able to hold off Fairfield last night, sweeping them 25-15, 25-14, 25-7 to advance to the regional final.

Fairfield defeated Mount Pleasant last week in the opening round.

In other volleyball news, KILJ is preparing for another busy night of volleyball tomorrow with both Holy Trinity Catholic and New London playing in Class 1A semifinal match ups.

Make note that Holy Trinity will now play at Van Buren instead of at home due to potential weather threats.

They’ll open up the evening at Van Buren, with the contest against Seymour getting underway at 6:00 p.m. — a contest you can hear on KILJ-FM.

Van Buren will play their match following the conclusion of Holy Trinity and Seymour.

New London will play their match at home against the WACO Warriors, with first serve beginning at 7:00 p.m.

You can hear that match on KILJ-AM with Kadie Johansson.

And the Iowa Girls Volleyball Coaches Association announced their 2019 Senior Girls’ All-Star List, Mediapolis senior Helaina Hillyard has been named to the list.

The full list can be found HERE.

Hillyard has been the key catalyst on a Bulldog team that is ranked #2 in Class 2A with a record of 40-1.

She’s 6th in Class 2A with 421 kills on the season.

Mediapolis will take on Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A semifinal this Thursday.