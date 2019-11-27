Sports, Wednesday, November 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team fell last night to Pella in their opening game of the 2019-20 season.

The Panthers found themselves down 17-6 after one quarter and could not get the back under double digits the remainder of the game.

Lydia Stewart led the way offensively for Mount Pleasant with 15 points.

The Panthers cut into the Pella lead in the 4th quarter, chipping the deficit down to 15.

Pella promptly went on a 10-0 run to close the game out and remove all doubt.

Faith Diers led the way for Pella with 14 points, while Anna Vander Waal had 12.

Mount Pleasant, now 0-1, will take on Ottumwa, in Ottumwa, Monday.

Pella will travel to North Polk for a non-conference tilt next Tuesday.

In other area action last night:

#6 Van Buren 74, WACO 10 Van Buren led 44-3 at halftime. Northern Iowa recruit Taryn Scheuermann had 22 points, 10 boards and six blocks. They’ll get a good test this Saturday when they take on #2 (2A) North Linn at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. WACO will be at Wapello next Tuesday.

New London 64, Cardinal 30 Layney Loyd had 20 in the victory for the Tigers, who earn their first victory of 2019. Marah Hartrick chipped in with 18. New London will host Central Lee next Tuesday, Cardinal will travel to Burlington Notre Dame.

Mediapolis 64, Winfield-Mt. Union 32 Winfield is at Pekin on Tuesday, while Mediapolis will host Columbus.



College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell to 0-5 last night with a 84-59 non-conference loss to Grinnell College.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) led the Tigers in scoring last night, tallying 20 points.

Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) recorded 15 points and 7 boards in the losing effort.

Iowa Wesleyan will host Principia College on December 3rd for their next competition.

The women’s team will tip things off at 5:30 PM while the men’s team will follow at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the men’s team dropped their home opener to Monmouth College last night, 90-71.

Kaleb Cresswell (SO/Fort Madison, IA) was the top scorer for the Tigers tonight, putting up 16 points.

Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) finished with 14 points, including a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Alberto Torres (JR/Madrid, Spain) led the Tigers on the boards, with 6 rebounds. Torres was also the leader in assists, recording 4 for the night.

The Tigers are now 2-3 on the year.

Prep Football:

Yesterday the Class 3A District 6 All-District Teams were announced and Mount Pleasant had several representatives.

Starting with 1st-Team:

Junior OL Henry Lutovsky

Senior QB Brody Bender

Senior OL Keegan Kohorst

Senior WR Rylan Seberg

On the 2nd-Team:

Junior OL Cooper Pullis

Junior WR Chase Williamson

Junior RB Jack Johnson

Senior RB Logan Bass

The Panthers also put 17 young men on the Academic Team.

Mount Pleasant finished this year 6-3, falling just short of their playoff appearance in eight years.

College Football:

For the fifth time in six years the Northern Iowa Panthers are in the FCS playoffs and will open at home on Saturday against Pioneer Football League champion San Diego.

UNI coach Mark Farley says the Torero offense will give the Panthers a variety of looks.

“It’s well run, well-coached, you can see the players are very knowledgeable and very efficient. You can see the coaching in the players and they’re a very good football team. You can see it on film, they’re very consistent” Farley told reporters.

The Panthers finished the regular season 8-4. Kickoff Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m. at the UNI Dome.