Sports, Wednesday, November 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Lutovsky, Allen Honored by IPSWA on All-State Teams:

Mount Pleasant senior offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky and New London defensive lineman Carter Allen have both been named First Team All-State in their respective classes, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has announced.

Lutovsky, a Nebraska commit, was a mauler in the run and pass protection game all season for the Panthers, while Allen continually wrecked opposing offenses with his ability to disrupt the backfield.

Here’s the full list of area athletes on IPSWA All-State lists:

8-Player:

1st Team: Carter Allen – DL – New London

2nd Team: Blaise Porter – DB – New London

3rd Team: Cam Buffington – P – Winfield

Class A

1st Team: Rhett Smith – OL – Wapello

2nd Team: Hector Zepeda – K – Wapello

3rd Team: Caden Thomas – WR/TE – Wapello

Class 1A

2nd Team: Logan Thie – WR/TE – Mediapolis

Class 3A

1st Team: Henry Lutovsky – OL – Mount Pleasant

3rd Team: Chase Williamson – DB – Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Girls’ Fall in Pella Opener:

Madison Naig doubled-doubled, providing Pella with a game-high 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Little Dutch defeated Mount Pleasant last night 57-25.

Annika Peterson added eight points and 10 boards off the bench for Pella, who led 34-11 at recess.

Andrea Lopreato had five points and 10 rebounds for Mount Pleasant while Tristian Shull had seven points for the Panthers.

Mount Pleasant, 0-1, will be off until next Friday when they take on Fort Madison on the road.

Their November 30th tilt with Ottumwa was forced to cancel to due COVID issues with the Ottumwa team.

Other area finals last night:

Holy Trinity 56, New London 44

Marah Hartrick had 21 points while Ashlyn McSorley added 14 but it was not enough as New London slipped up to Holy Trinity last night in a Super Conference bout.

New London will be off until December 4th when they will welcome in WACO, Holy Trinity will get the Warriors first, when they travel to Wayland next Tuesday.

Winfield-Mount Union 52, WACO 43

Farah Nelson had a game-high 14 points while Kyndal Townsley chipped in with 12 as Winfield-Mount Union took down rival WACO last night.

Ellah Kissell led WACO with 12 points, Aubri Garsney added nine.

Winfield-Mount Union, now 2-0, will Pekin next Tuesday.

WACO will host Holy Trinity.

Louisa-Muscatine 46, Wapello 45 (OT)

Van Buren 58, Danville 22

Iowa Women Announce 2020-21 Schedule:

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team, along with the Big Ten Conference, announced its 2020-21 schedule on Monday afternoon.

The schedule includes 20 conference and four nonconference contests.

The Hawkeyes open their season tonight in Carver-Hawkeye Arena against in-state foe Northern Iowa before heading to Drake on Dec. 2 for their only nonconference road matchup.

On Dec. 9, Iowa hosts Iowa State for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawkeye Series contest.

Iowa closes out its nonconference slate against Western Illinois on Dec. 22.

They’ll open Big Ten play on December 5th.

Iowa finished the 2019-20 season 23-7 overall, ranking No. 21 in the final AP Poll before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawkeyes closed conference play, 14-4, placing third.

Iowa Men Open this Afternoon Against NC Central:

The No. 5 Iowa men’s basketball team will begin their 2020-21 season this afternoon when they play host to North Carolina Central.

The Hawks return Big Ten POY Luka Garza and four other starters from last years team that finished 20-11 before the COVID lockdown.

North Carolina Central, in its 12th season under head coach Levelle Moton, returns three starters from a team that went 18-13 and won the regular season championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

C.J. Keyser is a preseason first-team All-MEAC selection and Jordan Perkins enters his senior season with 469 career assists.

This afternoon’s game will tip at 3:00 p.m., coverage on KILJ-FM is slated for 2:00 p.m. with the Hawkeye Tipoff Show.