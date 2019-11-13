Sports, Wednesday, November 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Today marks the first day for Holy Trinity at the 2019 State Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Holy Trinity will battle Council Bluffs St. Albert at 6:00 p.m. tonight with airtime on KILJ slated for 5:30 p.m.

The Crusaders are the #7 seed in the 1A field, but ask any of them, this bracket is wide open.

The Saints of St. Albert come into tonight’s game 24-9, winners of five straight since dropping to Red Oak on October 10th.

The winner of tonight’s quarterfinal will take on either Janesville or Wapsie Valley in a semifinal on Thursday.

Holy Trinity assistant coach Tom Gendron said what sets this year’s group apart is their character — on and off the court.

This is the tenth straight trip to State Tournament for Melissa Freesmeier’s group.

Again, coverage on KILJ will begin at 5:30 p.m. this evening we’ll start with the Menke and Company Meet the Players program.

First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.

Other state volleyball action last night in 5A:

Cedar Falls bested Waukee, 3-2.

Ankeny swept Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 3-0.

Pleasant Valley upset Iowa City Liberty, 3-1.

WDM Valley took down Dowling, 3-1.

And in 4A:

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Glenwood 1

West Delaware 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Western Dubuque 3, Xavier 2

Marion 3, North Scott 0

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Men’s Basketball team traveled to the University of Dubuque last night to face the Spartans in their second game of the season.

Although the Tigers won the rebounding battle, securing 40 boards in the game, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Spartans as Wesleyan fell to Dubuque 112-84.

The Spartans closed the first half on a 30-10 run to pull away from the Tigers, who turned the ball over 27 times in the loss.

Jett Tjaden (SO/Burlington, IA) led the Tigers with 15 points while Jarryd Fernandes (JR/Sydney, Australia) chipped in with 12 points.

Fernandes led the Tigers in rebounding, grabbing eight.

Alberto Torres (JR/Madrid, Spain) was able to snag two steals while Kaleb Cresswell (SO/Fort Madison, IA) led with six assists.

As a team, the Tigers shot 43.3% from the field 42.1% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers will be traveling to Waverly, IA to compete in the Buzz Levick Tournament on Friday. They’ll open up with Wartburg College, Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

The time and opponent for their game Saturday will be determined by how they perform on Friday.

Staying in college basketball, the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s basketball team will open up their 2019 season this evening when they host the Fighting Scots of Monmouth College.

This will be the first game under new head coach Temaine Wright, who was hired this spring.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. tonight from Ruble Arena.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant 7th grade basketball took on Fort Madison last night and lost 26-25.

Peyton Walker led the way with eight points, Briar Bender and Zach newton poured in seven points apiece.

In the “B” game it was a 30-10 win for the Panthers.

Shawden Turner had 16 points in the victory.

In the “C” game Mount Pleasant suffocated the Bloodhounds in a 22-7 triumph.

Keaton Myers had 10 points to lead the way for Mount Pleasant.