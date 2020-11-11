Sports, Wednesday, November 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

8-Player District 4 Announces All District Team:

8-Player District 4 has announced their 2020 All-District Team, as announced by WACO head coach Chad Edeker.

Here’s a look at the roster:

1st Team Offense

QB Eddie Burgess, Montezuma

QB Blaise Porter, New London

RB Alex Viner, Lone Tree

RB Beau Flander, English Valleys

WR Trey Shearer, Montezuma

WR Cole Watts, Montezuma

OL Currey Jacobs, New London

OL Chance Malone, Winfield-Mt. Union

OL Will Hotz, Lone Tree

Utility Will Edeker, WACO

Utility Cade Shield, Lone Tree

Kicker Owen Cook, Montezuma

1st Team Defense

DL Carter Allen, New London

DL Brian Diaz, Montezuma

DL Jack Jennings, Winfield-Mt. Union

DL Ashton Moore, English Valleys

DL Boden Pickle, New London

LB Brayden Mikesell, English Valleys

LB Caydin Wahls, New London

DB Connor Van Zee, Montezuma

DB Kaden Hall, English Valleys

DB Cade Patterson, Lone Tree

Utility Kode Strong, Montezuma

Utility Simeon Reichenbach, WACO

Utility Luke Dillion, English Valleys

Punter Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union

Burgess was named the District’s Offensive MVP, while New London junior Carter Allen was selected as the league’s Defensive MVP.

Burgess and Montezuma are still representing District 4 — the Braves will be playing in the 8-Player Semifinal Round at the UNI Dome tomorrow against Remsen-St. Mary’s.

Despite COVID Surge, State Football Has No Changes Per Association:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association will conduct this week’s football semifinals and next week’s finals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls as planned using precautions established in consultation with the University of Northern Iowa and Black Hawk County Health Department.

A proclamation Tuesday from Governor Kim Reynolds permitted two spectators per participant to attend indoor youth and high school sporting events due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

Given the size of the UNI-Dome and previously planned precautions, the governor considers the state football semifinals and finals equivalent to an outdoor sporting gathering rather than an indoor event.

Through reserved seating at the UNI-Dome, spectators will be seated in group pods and will be at least six feet away from other groups.

Tickets can be purchased in groups up to six and prohibited seats will be marked. Spectators, officials, staff, sideline personnel, cheerleaders, media members, and all other non-athletes will be required to wear masks while in the UNI-Dome.

Tickets went on sale Saturday exclusively to participating schools. Remaining tickets are to become available for public sale on the day of the games.

Tickets are $12.50 each and are good for one game as the UNI-Dome will be cleared between contests.

Parking is free at designated lots around the UNI-Dome.

Iowa State Women Ranked 15th in AP Preseason Poll:

The Iowa State women’s basketball team checks in at No. 15 in the AP preseason women’s basketball poll.

The Cyclones’ ranking marks their first preseason ranking since the 2013-14 season when ISU was ranked 23rd in the AP Poll.

Iowa State’s ranking is also its highest preseason ranking since the 2001-02 season, when they debuted at No. 8 nationally.

Iowa State returns its four leading scorers from last season with Ashley Joens (20.5), Kristin Scott (14.2), Rae Johnson (8.9) and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (8.6).

Joens capped off a banner sophomore season as a consensus honorable mention All-American, averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds, as the only player to average over 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Joens was also named a Cheryl Miller Award Top-5 finalist.

Iowa State’s women will open their season November 25th against Omaha.