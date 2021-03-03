Sports, Wednesday, March 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: Super Conference Announces All-Conference Teams:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020-21 All Conference Basketball teams.

First Team South Division

Sydney Marlow, West Burlington

Mya Merschman, Central Lee

Isabel Manning, Van Buren County

Marah Hartrick, New London

Annaka Harris, West Burlington

Katy Stephens, Notre Dame

Ellah Kissell, WACO

Drew Fox, Danville

First Team North Division

Farrah Nelson, WMU

Bradie Buffington, WMU

Kyndal Townsley, WMU

Jobey Malone, WMU

Hallie Mohr, Mediapolis

Isabel Manning and Mya Merschman were named Co-Players of the Year in the South Division after both finishing in No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in scoring in all classes.

Manning averaged 30.2 points per game for the Warriors this season, while Merschman scored 27.6 points per game.

Lisa Graber (WACO) was announced as the Coach of the Year in the South Division, while Mitch Wachs (W-MU) was named the Coach of the Year in the North Division.

Wachs helped guide the Lady Wolves to an 18-0 before falling to the Nikes of Notre Dame in district final play.

Girls’ Basketball: State Basketball Continues On:

The 2021 Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament continued on yesterday Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, let’s take a look at the finals in all classes that participated yesterday.

2A

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley 51, No. 8 Rock Valley 35

3A

No. 3 Unity Christian 70, No. 6 Roland-Story 42

4A

No. 1 Glenwood 79, No. 8 Wahlert Catholic 57

No. 5 North Scott 59, No. 4 Central DeWitt 45

No. 2 Ballard 38, No. 7 Harlan 27

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 43, No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 32

College Basketball: Iowa Wesleyan Men, Women Host Westminster:

The Iowa Wesleyan women will try to win their second in a row, while the men will look to snap a two game losing skid tonight when they host Westminster.

Both the men and women enter tonight’s proceedings with a record of 1-4.

The Wesleyan women, who are coming off a Saturday win over Blackburn, have lost five straight games against Westminster, most recently last year’s 81-64 home loss on January 29th.

Meanwhile the men, who have stumbled out of the gates, will try to win consecutive matchups against Westminster for the first time since 2015.

Last year the men split the season series against the Blue Jays, winning at home 85-79.

You can listen on FM 105.5 this evening, with the women beginning at 5:30 p.m. and then men to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action.

Women’s College Basketball: Clark Named Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist:

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named a 2021 Naismith Player of the Year Award semifinalist, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

The list of semifinalists includes 11 student-athletes, including three underclassmen, Clark, South Carolina’s sophomore Aliyah Boston, and UConn’s freshman Paige Bueckers.

Clark leads the nation in points per game at 26.9 as well as assists (7.1), 3-pointers made and tripled doubles.

The West Des Moines native has also been named a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award finalist, a Dawn Staley Late Season Watch List honoree, and a World Exposure Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year semifinalist.