Sports, Wednesday, March 11th

Prep Track:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ track and field team got their season underway yesterday afternoon at the Dickinson Indoor Relays at UNI.

Rylan Seberg, an Indian Hills Community College commit, was a top-finisher in the long jump, finishing second overall with a leap of 22-2.

Seberg narrowly missed out on defeating Iowa City High’s Jack Kaleba, who took home gold with a jump of 23-2.

Nebraska football commit Henry Lutovsky finished seventh overall in the shot put, yesterday, with a long throw of 49-5.75.

Teammate Nick Holtkamp finished 30th. His best throw of the night was 45-1.50.

The Panther 4×400 relay team finished 23rd, that quartet ran 3:45.63.

On Monday, the Panther girls’ competed in Cedar Falls as well.

Top finishers for them included Avery Sutter (15th) in the 200m dash with a time of 27.84 and Abby Ryon (15th) in the 1500m run, clocking in at 5:09.37.

Jadan Brumbaugh went 35-6.50 to finish 19th in the girls’ shot put Monday, as well.

College Softball:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team will be back in action this morning when they take on Immaculata University (PA.).

The Tiger women are 2-2 on the year.

First pitch is set for 8:30 CST.

You can listen in on KILJ and kilj.com.

College Baseball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger baseball team was thoroughly beaten by the Scots of Covenant College 26-2 in a non-conference tilt in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

Levi Avery had a solo home run for the Tigers to get on the board in the 5th inning.

Joe Morrison took the loss for Wesleyan working the first 1.2 innings, allowing eight runs, four earned while walking three.

The Tiger baseball team is now 1-2 on the season.

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team improved to 9-5 with an 8-0 victory over Kansas. Hunter Lee (4 IP) and Adam Ketlsen (5 IP) combined on a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for the Hawks.

Trenton Wallace had three hits and two RBI for Iowa.

Prep Basketball:

It was a busy day at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as the second day of the boys’ high school basketball state tournament continued on.

Here’s a full look at the results from yesterday’s fast paced action:

Class 2A Quarterfinal

Camanche 67 Monticello 52

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Norwalk 72 Harlan 37

Ballard 54 Center Point-Urbana 48

Clear Creek-Amana 59 Mount Vernon 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Pella 43

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Waukee 58 North Scott 50

Ankeny Centennial 53 Davenport North 51