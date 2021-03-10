Sports, Wednesday, March 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Women’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Women Beaten by Webster:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team turned the ball over 32 times as they were beaten yesterday night by Webster University 83-41 in a SLIAC matchup in St. Louis.

Wesleyan kept the game close for the first quarter, with Webster leading only 20-18 at the quarter break.

However, the Gorloks used a 31-8 second quarter run to pull away for the win.

Freshman forward Anija Simmons had 16 points to lead the Tigers, while Chris Heimann had nine.

The loss moved Wesleyan to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in conference competition.

Wesleyan will use today and tomorrow to lick their wounds before returning home this Friday when they’ll host Fontbonne University.

Tip is set for 5:30 p.m.

You can listen to that game on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action.

Women’s College Basketball: Iowa’s Clark Named Unanimous All-Big Ten:

Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark was one of just three unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections in the women’s basketball regular season awards announce by Big Ten Conference officials Monday.

Clark, a West Des Moines native, led the Hawkeyes this year averaging 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

She was joined on the first-team by teammate Monika Czinano.

Unsurprisingly, Clark was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Iowa begins their postseason schedule tonight when they take on Purdue in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tip is set for 7:45 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Men Stumble to Webster:

Carver Locke had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while hitting three triples, but it was not enough for Iowa Wesleyan’s men as they were defeated 72-61 by Webster University last night on the road.

Wesleyan went down by 10 after the first half and could not rally any closer in the seconds, as Webster evened their ledger at 2-2.

Jarryd Fernandes chipped in with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the loss, while former New London prep Alex Dentlinger added eight points and three boards.

Wesleyan, now 2-6 and 1-3 in SLIAC play, will take their home floor on Friday when they host Fontbonne University in the second leg of a SLIAC doubleheader.

Tip is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

Men’s College Basketball: Garza Named Sporting News National POY:

University of Iowa men’s basketball senior Luka Garza has been named the National Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday, the outlet announced.

Garza is the sixth men’s basketball player to be named National Player of the Year by Sporting News in consecutive seasons (2020-21) and first since Michael Jordan (1983-84).

Garza averaged 21.9 points per game during the 20-game conference schedule, becoming the third player since 1990 to lead the league in scoring in consecutive seasons.

No. 5 Iowa (20-7, 14-6) will open Big Ten Tournament play on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. (CT) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Prep Basketball: State Tournament Scoreboard:

Day Two of the Iowa High School Basketball Tournament concluded yesterday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, here’s a look at the full scoreboard:

2A:

No. 3 Des Moines Christian 58, No. 6 Beckman Catholic 38

No. 2 Western Christian 71, No. 7 Camanche 55

3A:

No. 1 Ballard 68, No. 8 Clear Lake 45

No. 5 Davenport Assumption 56, No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 42

No. 2 Pella 59, No. 7 Monticello 46

No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, No. 3 Western Dubuque 37 (OT)

Action resumes late into the night today in our state’s capitol with 4A Quarterfinals and 1A Semifinals.