Sports, Wednesday, June 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ Baseball and Softball Schedule Announced:

With summer sports starting up statewide June 15th, KILJ will air 10 games over the course of 24 days during the baseball and softball regular season.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Monday, June 15th — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Fort Madison — 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 18th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.

Monday June 29th —- Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Burlington — 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1st — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Marion — 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 6th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 9th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Knoxville — 5:30 p.m.

Of course start times are approximate.

We look forward to bringing live sports back to the KILJ-FM airwaves!

Pair of Cyclones Earn Academic All-American Honors:

Iowa State track and field/cross country’s Cailie Logue and Thomas Pollard have been named to the 2020 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country Team, CoSIDA announced last Friday.

Both are first-time honorees and are now eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, which will be announced later in June.

Logue and Pollard have both received numerous accolades for their accomplishments in the classroom, being multiple-time Academic All-Big 12 and USTFCCCA All-Academic honorees.

During the 2019 cross country season, both Logue and Pollard were named their respective Big 12 Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

NBA Eyeing October Finals?

As the NBA models a 22-team format for the season’s proposed resumption beginning July 31 in Orlando, Florida, a timeline shared with teams as a last possible date for a Finals Game 7 lands on Oct. 12, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarski reports.

Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to have a proposal to take to a vote of the NBA’s board of governors on Thursday.

The expectation is that the NBA draft and the opening of free agency would follow in sequential order in October, sources said.

The NBA has been advancing on a plan that would include regular-season, play-in and playoff games for the 16 teams currently holding a playoff position — and six more teams within six games of the eighth seed in each conference, sources said.

The top seed currently in the East are the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Western Conference’s top seed is the Los Angeles Lakers.