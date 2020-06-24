Sports, Wednesday, June 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Rallies Late, Falls to Regina:

The New London baseball team scored three times in the 7th inning, but it was not enough as they fell to the Regals of Iowa City Regina last night in a non-conference contest.

The Tigers had 2-0 and 4-2 leads but every time New London tried to pull away, Regina had an answer.

Sophomore Seth Bailey took the loss for the Tigers, who worked the first four innings scattering seven hits and six runs, all earned.

The big blow came in the fourth for the Regals, who scored four runs with two outs off of Bailey.

Trailing 9-5 into the 7th, New London got the first four men of the inning to reach before Regina freshman Jack Tierney got Jaxon Allen to ground out to the pitcher’s mound with the tying run at third base.

Josh Catala, Jaxon Allen, Tucker Gibbar and Kooper Schulte all had two hit nights for the Tigers.

New London is now 4-2 on the year — they’ll take on 6-1 Alburnett tonight at Alburnett High School.

Mount Pleasant Wallops Chiefs, Sweeps Series:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team got back on the right track last night winning a pair of Southeast Conference games against Keokuk 16-0 and 19-2.

In game one, Nic Coble pitched the first 2.2 innings, yielding two hits while striking out six. Rylan Seberg was the winning pitcher, throwing 2.0 innings out of the bullpen walking one and striking out three.

Dalton Gardner, Chase Williamson and Rylan Seberg each had multi-hit nights. Gardner led the way with three runs batted in.

In game two Clayton Lowery went 3-for-4 as the Panthers walloped Keokuk 19-2 in six innings. Corbin Broeker, Will Edeker, Brennan Bender and Jaxon Hoyle each chipped in with two hits.

Broeker got the win for the Panthers, dicing up three scoreless innings striking out three.

Mount Pleasant is now 4-2 on the year and 2-0 in conference play.

They’ll be at Davis County tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Other baseball action from the region last night:

West Burlington 4, Cardinal 1

Mediapolis 1, Hillcrest Academy 0

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Lone Tree 0

Wapello 10, Columbus 2

Mount Pleasant Softball Splits with Keokuk:

The Mount Pleasant softball team earned a split with Keokuk last night in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Joyce Park.

In game one, the Panthers got off to a hot start, jumping out to an early lead to cruise to a 13-4 win.

The Chiefs got their revenge in game two, picking up a 4-3 win.

The win for Keokuk snapped a five-game losing skid against Mount Pleasant — marking their first win against the Panthers since May 29th, 2018.

Mount Pleasant is now 2-4 and 1-1 in the conference, they’ll be at New London tonight — a game you can hear on KILJ-FM 105.5, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

Other regional softball last night included:

New London 5, Holy Trinity 4

West Burlington 10, Cardinal 2

Central Lee 6, Van Buren 1

Wapello 19, Columbus 7

Mediapolis 15, Hillcrest Academy 2

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Lone Tree 0

Play Ball! Major League Baseball is Back on:

After months of tireless negotiations, Major League Baseball is back on for the 2020 season.

Yesterday evening reps from the league office announced that the MLB Players Association accepted the health and safety protocols that will help steer the baseball season along this year.

The league is preparing for a July 1st training camp and for regular season games to occur on either July 23rd or 24th.

The season will be primarily played intra-division to limit travel and exposure to new hotels.

Major League Baseball also announced the season will be 60 games in total, this year.