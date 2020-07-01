Sports, Wednesday, July 1st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Winfield-Mount Union Gets Back in Win Column:

Madi Anderson threw a no-hitter as Winfield-Mount Union got back in the win column last night with a 6-0 win over Hillcrest Academy.

Anderson pitched seven innings without allowing a hit or a walk, while striking out 16 hitters.

The junior was just one error away from a perfect game.

Kayreanna Sharar and Carlee Sloan each had two hits for the Wolves, while Emma Haines drove in three.

The win moved Winfield to 5-2 on the season.

Other regional softball scores last night:

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Pekin 0

Wapello 5, Lone Tree 4

#13 (3A) West Burlington took down Holy Trinity

Washington 3, Regina 2; Washington 7, Regina 6

New London Baseball Improves to 7-3:

The New London baseball team picked up a an easy Super Conference victory last night, scoring the games’ final six runs en route to a 7-2 win over Van Buren.

Carter Allen and Tucker Gibbar each had two hits — Gibbar drove in two — as New London notched their seventh victory of the season.

Josh Catala, Kooper Schulte and Holvin Catala managed to combine to hold Van Buren to just three hits and two runs.

Holvin Catala worked the bulk of the game, pitching four innings, while striking out five.

Josh Catala threw two scoreless innings, while Schulte needed only 12 pitches to strikeout the side in his lone inning.

The Tigers will take on Danville tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Danville High School.

Other regional action from last night:

Burlington Notre Dame 9, Mediapolis 2

Hillcrest Academy 8, Winfield 2

Lone Tree 6, Wapello 4

Pekin 17, Louisa-Muscatine 5

North Scott 11, Burlington 3; North Scott 8, Burlington 0

Centerville 10, Fairfield 0

Mount Pleasant at Marion Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team is back at it tonight on the road at Marion — as they try to avenge a set of conference losses to Burlington, Monday night.

The Panthers will enter tonight’s non-conference tilt with a record of 6-5, while Marion, traditionally a state power, is just 1-7.

The Indians graduated several from last year’s top-10 ranked club.

Marion’s lone win came over Williamsburg on June 25th.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and can be heard on KILJ-FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

Mount Pleasant XC Beginning Summer Runs:

The Mount Pleasant cross country team will be having optional summer runs again. Starting July 1st, coaches can have face to face contact with athletes.

The runs are available for any runners in 7th through 12th grade. Parents should know that coaches may not be present at every run.

The runs are:

Mon/Wed at 7:00 p.m. at Saunders Park by the swimming pool.

Tues/Thurs at 6:30 a.m. at the Old Threshers Museum Theater.

The runs will continue until roughly the middle of August when the Panthers will begin preseason cross country camp.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Coach Lyle Murray at 319-850-0867.

Minor League Baseball Cancels Season:

(via Associated Press)

Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body founded in September 1901, made the long-expected announcement.

Here in Iowa, that means no baseball this summer in Burlington, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Clinton and the Quad Cities.

The minors had never missed a season.

In addition, the Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and minors expires September 30th and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.