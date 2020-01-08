Sports, Wednesday, January 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ varsity basketball team lost their third straight game last night as #13 (2A) Mediapolis rolled to a 59-34 victory.

The win was the fifth in a row for Mediapolis, who improved to 10-1.

Leading 15-3 after one quarter, the Bullettes kept the pedal down winning every quarter en route to the 25-point victory.

Helaina Hillyard and Mackenzie Springsteen each had 17 points, while Ruthie Jahn had 13 for the Bullettes.

Mount Pleasant, now 2-8, will take on Fort Madison at the Hound Dome on Friday night, while Mediapolis will travel to Winfield-Mount Union.

Staying in the Super Conference, #13 (3A) West Burlington leapt to a 19-3 lead as they cruised past New London last night, 55-34 at New London High School.

Sydney Marlow had 18 points in the win for the Falcons, while Kara Krieger had 15 for New London.

The Falcons are now 9-1 and 6-1 in the South Division of the SEI Superconfernce.

A big showdown looms on Friday for West Burlington as they will take on #13 (1A) Notre Dame on the road. New London travels to Cardinal.

Holy Trinity evened their record at 5-5 following a 47-18 win over Cardinal, last night.

The Crusaders will take on Central Lee in Donnellson on Friday.

Cardinal dropped to 2-9.

Central Lee knocked off Danville last night, 53-24. The Hawks are now 7-4 on the year, as Mya Merschman poured in 28 points to roll to the victory.

Morgan Graber scored 11 points but it was not enough as WACO fell to 1A #13 Notre Dame 62-44. Rylie Todd had 15 points for the Nikes in the win.

WACO fell to 2-9 with the loss.

On the boys’ slate, New London got 32 points from Grant Swanson and 27 points from freshman Blaise Porter as the Tigers cruised to an 80-50 win over West Burlington.

The win for New London snapped West Burlington’s five game winning streak.

WACO kept their undefeated season alive last night with a heart-stopping 48-45 win over Notre Dame.

The Warriors fell down by as many as 17 points and trailed 17-2 after one quarter but roared back in the second half to improve to 10-0 on the season. They’re the first team in the state this season to get double digits in the win column.

Nik Coble led the Warriors with 17 points, while Pietro Vannini chipped in with 12.

The #6 team in 1A, WACO will take on Van Buren on Friday.

Other boys’ finals last night:

Winfield-Mount Union 61, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Danville 64, Central Lee 60 (OT)

Cardinal 63, Holy Trinity 61 (OT)

The Winfield-Mt. Union School District is hosting Alumni Night on Friday night.

The district will welcomes back all alumni to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 boys and girls state basketball championships.

The Wolves were the first school in the history of Iowa basketball to have both their boys and girls teams claim state titles in the same season.

Former players, coaches and their families will be honored between the girls and boys varsity basketball games.

The Winfield-Mt. Union boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be hosting Mediapolis that night for a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader, as well.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball team are back at home tonight for a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference double-header.

The women nearly picked up win number two over the weekend in a close loss to Blackburn, they’ll try to right the ship tonight against the Red Devils.

Eureka’s women enter tonight’s duel with a record of 7-4 and are 3-1 in conference play.

The Tiger women are 1-10 and 1-3 in SLIAC play.

They’ll begin the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

The men will follow at 7:30 p.m. as they aim to end a mini two-game losing skid.

The Red Devil men come into tonight’s tilt with a record of 8-3 and 3-1 in SLIAC play.

On the Division I slate last night, Iowa was the lone Division I in-state school to lose last night, falling to Nebraska, 76-70.

Drake improved to 12-4 with a 65-62 win over Loyola-Chicago, while UNI upped their ledger to 13-2 with a 68-60 win over Indiana State.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team, off again today and tomorrow, will finally be back on the mats on Thursday.

The Panthers will take on Iowa Valley, North Mahaska and Sigourney, Thursday night at Iowa Valley Community High School.

Wrestling will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday’s quad will be their lone event this week.