Sports, Wednesday, January 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Strong Second Half Guides New London to Signature Victory:

Kade Benjamin scored a game-high 27 points as the New London Tiger boys’ basketball pulled one half-game in front of West Burlington in SEISC-South Division with a 68-56 win last night at New London High School.

West Burlington started hot, securing a one-point first quarter lead before New London went on a 19-14 second quarter run and then won the third quarter 21-10.

Benjamin was 12-of-19 from the field, as no Falcon had the right recipe to defend the 6-foot-6 sophomore.

Darian Johnson led West Burlington, finishing with 16 points while Marvion Jackson ended with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Blaise Porter chipped in with 15 points for New London, while hitting 6-of-6 free throws.

Cameron Kasel added 12 points for New London.

The win propelled the Tigers to 11-4 overall and 10-2 in the South Division of the Super Conference.

West Burlington dipped to 11-4 overall and 10-3 in conference play.

New London will look to continue their recent form when they travel to Danville, Friday night.

Just one other final in the boys’ game last night:

Notre Dame 60, Central Lee 50

Notre Dame kept pace with New London and picked up a game on West Burlington, earning a 60-50 win over Central Lee last night. Matt Johnson poured in 20 points to lead the Nikes.

The duo of Brady Oleson and Josh Smith both hit double figures for Notre Dame, putting in 10 points apiece.

Central Lee received strong performances from both Jaxon Betker and Dylan Stuecker.

Betker had 15 to lead the Hawks, while Stuecker stuck in 14.

Notre Dame, now 11-4, will be off until February 2nd, when they travel to Holy Trinity.

Central Lee will welcome in Crusaders for a tilt this Friday.

Girls’ Basketball: Myers, Notre Dame Limit Merschman in Big Win:

Mya Merschman was held to “just” 16 points, as No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame earned themselves a 55-46 win over Central Lee last night.

Merschman, who averages just south of 29 points per game, found sledding to be bit tougher against the eleventh-ranked program in Class 1A.

Karli Artman paced the Nikes, she finished with 16 points while Katy Stephens had an additional 12 for Notre Dame.

The win moved Notre Dame to a sterling 13-1 — they’re 10-1 in South Division play.

A showdown with Mount Pleasant awaits next Monday — a game you can hear on KILJ.

Central Lee stumbled to 8-8 and 5-6 in conference action.

Prep Basketball: WACO Plays Rare Wednesday Doubleheader:

After postponing because of wintry weather earlier this week, the WACO girls’ and boys’ basketball team will host Van Buren County in a rare Wednesday night conference doubleheader.

Starting with the girls, the conversation starts and ends with the terrific play of Van Buren senior guard Isabel Manning.

Manning is the state’s leading scorer regardless of class, pouring in a video-game like 31.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, four assists and four steals per game.

Her play has helped guide the Warriors to six consecutive wins upping their season ledger to 11-3 and 9-2 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference-South Division.

Meanwhile, the WACO girls’ enter 5-9 after earning a 51-26 win over Cardinal last Friday.

They’ll tip off first at 6:00 p.m.

Following that will be the boys’ matchup with Van Buren coming in at 1-13 and WACO at 0-13.

Despite that, the matchup features two of the premier sophomore guards in Van Buren’s Jackson Manning, who’s currently scoring at a 20.2 points per game clip on efficient shooting numbers.

WACO is led by sophomore Simeon Reichenbach at 10.2 points per game.

The boys’ game will tip at approximately 7:30 p.m. tonight at WACO High School.

District Alignments Set for Postseason Basketball:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the playoff assignments — not seeding — for Class 1A and 2A basketball.

In Class 1A, area teams will compete in postseason District No. 8, which will feature:

Columbus Community

Danville

Highland

Holy Trinity Catholic

Lisbon

New London

Notre Dame, Burlington

Springville

WACO, Wayland

Winfield-Mt Union

And in 2A, area teams will partake in District 10, which includes:

Central Lee

Louisa-Muscatine

Mediapolis

Pekin

Van Buren County

West Burlington

College Basketball: Drake Roars Back to Win Again:

Drake used a 42-20 run in the second half to pull away from Missouri State for a 68-61 win last night.

The comeback erased a 15-point halftime deficit and kept the Bulldogs perfect season alive.

Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Darnell Brodie added 16 points and 15 boards.

Drake, now 14-0, will close out their two games series with Missouri State again tonight, tip is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.