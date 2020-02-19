Sports, Wednesday, February 19th

Prep Basketball:

It wasn’t easy at times for the #7 Mediapolis Bullette girls’ basketball team. Their opponent, unranked Danville, didn’t go down without a fight.

But, when push came to shove, Mediapolis’ star power took over in the second half as they rode that surge to a 57-35 win over Danville last night.

Danville, down by as much as nine in the second quarter, was able to chop the Mepo lead down to two at the 2-minute mark of the second quarter, at 22-20.

From that point on they were outscored 35-15.

Makenzie Springsteen had 17 points to lead Mediapolis, while Hallie Mohr had 14 and Ruthie Jahn, 12.

Bella Smith had a game-high 19 points to lead Danville, who ends their season with a record of 9-14.

Meanwhile, #7 Mediapolis will get a date with #9 Van Buren on Friday in one of the most highly anticipated games in our area this year.

Speaking of Van Buren, they knocked off Louisa-Muscatine 65-30 last night to earn themselves the opportunity to take on Mediapolis, Friday.

Taryn Scheuermann had 34 points, 10 boards and six blocked shots to lead Van Buren.

Her running mate Isabel Manning nearly had a triple double, posting 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Van Buren is now 20-3 this season.

Friday’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. and if you can’t make it, you can follow along on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Other girls’ scores last night:

#11 (1A) Notre Dame 71, Winfield-Mount Union 25 Notre Dame, 19-4 advances to the semis where they will lock horns with Lone Tree

Wapello 44, Pekin 20 2A-6 is down to the final four as the top of Mediapolis-Van Buren will see the Arrows take on #6 West Branch on Friday. West Branch crushed Wilton 60-16.



The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has announced their 2019-20 All-District Teams, as well.

In 1A, Burlington-Notre Dame’s Katie Stephens is the lone local selection.

In 2A, Mediapolis’ Helaina Hillyard, Van Buren’s tandem of Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning and Wapello’s Eryka Dickey were all honored.

3A sees Central Lee star Mya Merschman recognized, followed by the West Burlington duo of Annaka Harris and Sydney Marlow.

And in 4A, Keokuk’s Mike Davis was recognized as the Southeast District Coach of the Year.

Davis helped lead Keokuk to a 17-3 mark this season.

Meanwhile, in boys’ action last night the Mount Pleasant boys’ ended their 2019-20 regular season with a lop-sided 94-53 loss on the road at Pella last night.

The #10 (3A) Little Dutch started the game on a 28-15 run and led 49-23 at halftime.

The Panthers finish their regular season with a record of 11-10 and now shift their focus to first round playoff action at Assumption next Monday against Washington.

The Demons swept the season series against Mount Pleasant this season.

You can listen to next Monday’s game right here on KILJ and KILJ.com.

In middle school action last night, the Mount Pleasant 7th grader girls were defeated by Washington 35-21 while the 8th grade boys’ knocked off the Demons 48-27.

Now moving to tonight, the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team starts their post-season push as they host Fort Madison in a 4A first round regional.

The Panthers have won three straight games and swept the season series against Fort Madison as they meet for the third time this evening.

The Bloodhounds have been playing better basketball in their own right, however, winning three of their last four including wins over Washington and Burlington.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m., and you can listen on KILJ-FM and kilj.com with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Other playoff games in our area tonight will see:

Newton vs. Washington

Burlington vs. Fairfield

Prep Wrestling:

Today marks the first day of the 2020 State Wrestling as the team dual tournament kicks off at Wells Fargo Arena.

In 1A the matchups are as follows:

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Woodbury Central

No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia

No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD

No. 3 West Sioux vs. No. 6 Denver

In 2A:

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Humboldt

No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption

No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset

No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

And in 3A:

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley

No. 4 Bettendorf vs. No. 5 North Scott

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 Indianola

No. 3 Fort Dodge vs. No. 6 Waukee

The 1A and 2A first round will begin proceedings this morning at 9:00 a.m., the championship matches are set to be wrestled at 6:30 p.m. this evening.

The individual tournament will begin Thursday morning, KILJ-FM will have updates first thing tomorrow morning, with Class 3A beginning the tournament.

Prep Bowling:

Ethan Oilar is heading to state bowling for the Panther boys’ bowling team!

Oilar rolled a series 459, good enough for third overall at yesterday’s State Qualifying bowling tournament in Cedar Rapids to lead Mount Pleasant.

Oilar is one of only 12 individual competitors at 2A State Bowling.

Washington has two representatives, Conner Rissi and Casey Christensen; while Keokuk is represented by Reese Krebill.

The 2A team qualifiers include Ottumwa, Fort Dodge, CR Xavier, LeMars, Western Dubuque, Washington, Keokuk and Urbandale.

The 2A tournament will be February 25th at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Meanwhile, the Panther girls’ were unable to push any qualifiers into the state tournament.

Keokuk was the top Class 2A team, with three individual qualifiers.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams are both on the road today for a conference doubleheader at Fontbonne University.

The Tiger women will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. while the men will begin play at 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis.