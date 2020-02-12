Sports, Wednesday, February 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

Starting in 1A, #12 New London was defeated by #6 Denver, 42-27, in the finals of a 1A Regional Dual.

Denver advances to next week’s state dual tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s the weight-by-weight breakdown of the championship match:

170: Brennen Graber (DENV) over Currey Jacobs (NLHS) (Dec 8-4)

182: Gavin Holmes (NLHS) over Nathan Eggena (DENV) (Dec 13-6)

195: Trever Dorn (DENV) over Cameron Raines (NLHS) (Fall 1:30)

220: Jaxon Allen (NLHS) over Cade Bonnette (DENV) (Fall 0:31)

285: Owen Reed (NLHS) over Henry Wiebbecke (DENV) (Fall 1:09)

106: Rhett Bonnette (DENV) over (NLHS) (For.)

113: Marcel Lopez (NLHS) over Joe Ebaugh (DENV) (Dec 7-0)

120: Chase Lyons (DENV) over Josh Glendening (NLHS) (Fall 2:31)

126: Jacob Moore (DENV) over (NLHS) (For.)

132: Josh Terrill (DENV) over (NLHS) (For.)

138: Isaac Schimmels (DENV) over (NLHS) (For.)

145: Dominic Lopez (NLHS) over Brody Shover (DENV) (Fall 3:35)

152: Boden Pickle (NLHS) over Alex Krabbenhoft (DENV) (Dec 8-5)

160: John Ebaugh (DENV) over Gabe Carter (NLHS) (SV-1 3-1)

They did, however, make quick work of Colfax-Mingo winning 54-21 in their first match of the night.

Here’s how things played out for New London in their first match of the night:

160: Gabe Carter (NLHS) over Tim Carroll (COMI) (Fall 0:40)

170: Trystin Ross (COMI) over Currey Jacobs (NLHS) (SV-1 6-4)

182: Gavin Holmes (NLHS) over (COMI) (For.)

195: Cameron Raines (NLHS) over Will Thornton (COMI) (Fall 0:07)

220: Jaxon Allen (NLHS) over Kenneth Craig (COMI) (Fall 0:58)

285: Owen Reed (NLHS) over Jakob Chapman (COMI) (Fall 3:10)

106: Judith Goetz (COMI) over (NLHS) (For.)

113: 120: Marcel Lopez (NLHS) over (COMI) (For.)

126: Josh Glendening (NLHS) over Mariah Webster (COMI) (Fall 2:17)

132: Hunter Green (COMI) over (NLHS) (For.)

138: Dominic Lopez (NLHS) over Tevin Wamsher (COMI) (Fall 1:56)

145: Cyden Fitch (COMI) over Alyas Kreiger (NLHS) (Fall 0:52)

152: Boden Pickle (NLHS) over Hunter Stevens (COMI) (Fall 0:17)

Also in 1A, Wapello was defeated by #1 Lisbon, 82-0.

Lisbon then shutout Belle Plaine 81-0 in the finals.

Meanwhile in 2A, Mount Pleasant was beaten 76-0 by #3 Williamsburg.

Here’s the weight-by-weight rundown:

120: Kayden Gryp (WILL) over Carson Coleman (MOPL) (Dec 9-4)

126: Chase Malloy (WILL) over (MOPL) (For.)

132: William Van Dee (WILL) over (MOPL) (For.)

138: Jalen Schropp (WILL) over Tyler Raub (MOPL) (Fall 0:48)

145: Kam Royster (WILL) over Gannon McNamee (MOPL) (Fall 1:29)

152: Gable Dayton (WILL) over Chayse Irving (MOPL) (Fall 1:50)

160: Riley Holt (WILL) over (MOPL) (For.)

170: Nick Marovets (WILL) over Jaden Davis (MOPL) (MD 11-3)

182: Max Meade (WILL) over Dylan Cowick (MOPL) (Fall 4:00)

195: Tyler Portwood (WILL) over Isaac Jerrel (MOPL) (Fall 0:42)

220: Billy Grout (WILL) over Samuel Carrasco (MOPL) (Fall 3:30)

285: Cole Cremeens (WILL) over (MOPL) (For.)

106: Tytan Guerrero (WILL) over (MOPL) (For.)

113: Gavin Jensen (WILL) over Bowen Davis (MOPL) (Dec 7-2)

State Duals will begin next week Wednesday, with 1A and 2A quarterfinals beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Prep Basketball:

It was a busy night in the Superconference last night as several boys’ teams were in action, beginning with New London, who got 24 points from Grant Swanson in an 87-49 victory over Cardinal.

Swanson was one of four double figure scorers for the Tigers, as Blaise Porter finished with 19, Demonte Watkins had 11 and Markel Luckett, 10.

New London is now 13-7 on the season, while Cardinal fell to 10-12.

Staying in the Superconference, the undefeated regular season for the WACO boys’ is now complete as they rolled past Van Buren, 57-28 last night.

WACO ends their regular season with a record of 21-0 with a Superconference title, to boot.

The Warriors will have off for the next eight days before opening their playoff run on February 20th at home.

Taylor Kensett had 18 points, but it was not enough as Danville was taken out by Hillcrest Academy 60-56, last night.

Ty Carr added 15 points for the Bears, who are now 10-11 on the season.

Hillcrest is up to 10-9.

Other boys’ action last night saw:

Central Lee 48, Holy Trinity 34

Columbus 54, Louisa-Muscatine 37

Pekin 63, Wapello 41

Burlington 62, Keokuk 41

Chariton 67, Fairfield 60

Notre Dame 52, West Burlington 41

It was a bit of quiet night of girls’ hoops last night, but Danville picked up a big win over Hillcrest Academy, 53-32.

Isabella Smith pumped in a game-high 24 points for Danville in the victory.

Danville upped their ledger to 8-13 as they prepare for their playoff surge, this Saturday against Cardinal.

Other girls’ scores last night:

West Burlington 61, Notre Dame 51

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department has named Jarryd Fernandes (JR/Sydney, Australia) as January’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Fernandes averaged 16.25 points per game, 11.13 rebounds per game, and 72.5% in field goal percentage in the month of January.

Fernandes currently leads the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in field goal percentage (65.5%), rebounds per game (9.6), and total rebounds (202). He is also currently sitting at 18th on Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Career Records for total rebounds at 486.

Speaking of Iowa Wesleyan basketball, they’re back at home tonight for a date against the Greenville Panthers.

The women will begin play at 5:30 p.m., as they aim for their second win in their last three games.

They were defeated by Greenville 77-49 on January 20th in Greenville.

Meanwhile, the men are looking to snap a two-game losing snap that has seen their record drop to 8-13.

Greenville boasts one of the most unique offensive systems in all of basketball, as they press all game and shoot as many threes as possible.

The last time these two teams met up it was a 131-125 victory for the Panthers.

We expect another scoreboard-busting root canal of a game tonight — which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will be featured on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

In Division I hoops tonight, Iowa State is back in action as they travel to Norman, Oklahoma to do battle with the 15-8 Sooners.

It’ll be the Clones first real test without future lottery selection Tyrese Haliburton, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Monday.

They’ll tip tonight at 8:00 p.m., with coverage on KILJ-AM beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Cyclone Tip-Off Show.